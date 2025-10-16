What numbers reveal: Why India's pension system is among bottom 3 globally

India’s pension system remains among the weakest globally, ranking 45th out of 47 countries in the Mercer–CFA Institute Global Pension Index 2025, according to the supplementary analysis released alongside the main report. The findings expose deep structural flaws in India’s retirement framework — from low coverage and inadequate benefits to weak regulation and rigid investment rules. According to the Mercer–CFA Institute Global Pension Index 2025, India has been graded 'D', placing it among the bottom three globally, alongside Türkiye, Argentina, and the Philippines. The study says these countries have “some desirable features but major weaknesses that need urgent attention.”

The Supplementary Report 2025, which breaks down scores across 44 key parameters, gives India an overall value of 43.8 (Grade D), a marginal dip from 44.0 in 2024. The decline, Mercer said, is largely due to new sustainability questions that evaluate a system's resilience to demographic and climate-related pressures.

“India’s pension system has some good features but also major weaknesses that need to be addressed urgently,” the report noted. “Without reforms, future retirees may face financial insecurity in old age.”

India’s retirement income system comprises a mix of defined-benefit and defined-contribution schemes, including the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the National Pension System (NPS), and employer-managed funds. Government schemes such as Atal Pension Yojana (APY) and PM-SYM attempt to extend coverage to informal workers.

India's overall index score slipped slightly to 43.8 in 2025 from 44 last year, showing little progress in strengthening its retirement system. The report assessed 52 countries based on three core pillars: Adequacy – how much income retirees receive after they stop working (40 per cent weight) Sustainability – how long the pension system can remain financially viable (35 per cent) Integrity – the strength of governance, regulation, and transparency (25 per cent) India's weakest link was adequacy, which received a grade 'E', meaning most retirees get incomes far below their needs. The sustainability score stood at 'D', while integrity, reflecting regulation and governance, fared slightly better at 'C'. However, India's pension architecture covers less than 25 per cent of its workforce, among the lowest globally. Pension assets remain modest relative to the gross domestic product (GDP), restricting the system's sustainability. The supplementary report flags that limited real returns, low participation, and early withdrawals undermine retirement adequacy.

India’s Sub-Index Scores (2025) (Source: Mercer–CFA Institute Global Pension Index 2025, Supplementary Report)

Key weaknesses highlighted in the report:

No minimum guaranteed pension for the poorest aged citizens.

