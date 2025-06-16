Home / Finance / Personal Finance / EPFO contribution mismatch? Here's how to sort out employer errors

Missing or incorrect employer contributions to your EPF can affect your retirement savings. Here's how to spot discrepancies and take action to fix them

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
Many employees rely on their Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) savings for long-term financial security. However, discrepancies in the monthly contributions made by employers are not uncommon. Whether it’s a missing payment or a lower-than-expected amount, such issues need to be addressed quickly to ensure your retirement savings are not affected. Here’s a step-by-step guide on what to do if your EPF contributions don't match up.
 

Spotting the discrepancy

 
The first step is to regularly check your EPF passbook, which is available on the EPFO portal. This shows the monthly contributions made by both you and your employer. If there is a mismatch, for instance, the employer’s contribution is missing or delayed, it should raise a red flag.
 

Common reasons for mismatches

 
Contribution mismatches can occur due to:
 
·  Delay or default in payment by the employer
 
·  Incorrect Universal Account Number (UAN) or employee details
 
·  Technical errors during salary processing
 
·  Change of job without updating EPF details
 

How to raise a complaint?

 
Employees have multiple options to resolve these issues:
 
·  Talk to your employer first: Often, the issue is a clerical error or technical glitch at the company’s end.
 
·  File a grievance on the EPFiGMS portal (https://epfigms.gov.in): You can raise a complaint by selecting the issue type and providing relevant details such as UAN, the period in question, and a screenshot or proof of discrepancy.
 
·  Contact EPFO directly: You can also visit the nearest EPFO office or call their toll-free number 1800-118-005.
 

What does the law say?

 
As per the Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, it is mandatory for employers to deposit 12 per cent of the employee's basic salary plus dearness allowance into the EPF account. Failure to do so is a violation and can attract penalties, including interest and damages.
 
Discrepancies in EPF contributions can impact your long-term savings. But timely checking and taking action can help you get back what’s rightfully yours. Don't delay, a small mismatch today could snowball into a bigger issue later.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

