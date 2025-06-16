EPFO contribution mismatch? Here's how to sort out employer errors

Many employees rely on their Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) savings for long-term financial security. However, discrepancies in the monthly contributions made by employers are not uncommon. Whether it’s a missing payment or a lower-than-expected amount, such issues need to be addressed quickly to ensure your retirement savings are not affected. Here’s a step-by-step guide on what to do if your EPF contributions don't match up.

Spotting the discrepancy

The first step is to regularly check your EPF passbook, which is available on the EPFO portal. This shows the monthly contributions made by both you and your employer. If there is a mismatch, for instance, the employer’s contribution is missing or delayed, it should raise a red flag.

Common reasons for mismatches Contribution mismatches can occur due to: · Delay or default in payment by the employer · Incorrect Universal Account Number (UAN) or employee details · Technical errors during salary processing · Change of job without updating EPF details How to raise a complaint? Employees have multiple options to resolve these issues: · Talk to your employer first: Often, the issue is a clerical error or technical glitch at the company’s end. · File a grievance on the EPFiGMS portal (https://epfigms.gov.in): You can raise a complaint by selecting the issue type and providing relevant details such as UAN, the period in question, and a screenshot or proof of discrepancy.