Starting at Rs 9 cr? DLF bets big with Rs 5,500 Cr Privana North Project

DLF is set to pour Rs 5,500 crore into launching its next ultra??'luxury residential project, DLF Privana North, spanning 18 acres in Gurugram’s Sectors 76–77. This marks the third phase of the 116??'acre Privana township, following the stunning early sells of Privana South (1,113 units in 3 days, ₹7,200 cr) and Privana West (795 units in 3 days, ₹5,590 cr), industry sources were quoted as saying by

Key things to know:

The estimated cost to develop this project is around Rs 5,500 crore.

This upcoming project is part of its 116-acre township 'DLF Privana'.

In this township, the company had last year launched and completely sold out two projects -- 'DLF Privana West' and 'DLF Privana South' -- for around Rs 12,800 crore.

In May 2024, DLF sold all 795 apartments for Rs 5,590 crore within three days of the launch of its 12.57-acre project 'Privana West'.

Before that, in January 2024, the company had sold 1,113 luxury apartments in Gurugram for Rs 7,200 crore within three days of the launch of its project 'DLF Privana South', which is spread over 25-acre.

The new project will be the third one in this large township.

Multiple other projects of the realty major have sold out in the past, including The Camellias, The Arbour and the most recent super-luxury project - The Dahlias.

Why Gurugram’s luxury market is booming

DLF’s luxury demand surge is driven by several factors: Strong bookings: Sales bookings hit a record ₹21,223 crore in FY24–25, up 44% year-over-year Under??'construction tailwinds: Spree of new high??'end launches — including the mega The Dahlias and upcoming Privana North. Strategic planning: DLF's MD Ashok Tyagi recently gave sales bookings guidance for the current fiscal at Rs 20,000-22,000 crore, almost in the same range as last financial year. To achieve this target, DLF plans to launch housing properties worth more than Rs 17,000 crore this fiscal year amid strong demand for luxury homes. Last month, Aakash Ohri, Joint Managing Director and Chief Business Officer of DLF Home Developers Ltd, informed analysts that the company targets to launch this new project Privana North in the current quarter. In its latest investors presentation, DLF informed that the company launched a 7.5 million square feet area during the last fiscal for sale with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 40,600 crore. Out of this, the company sold 5 million square feet area in the last financial year itself for Rs 19,344 crore.

Privana North: High??'end by every measure Privana North will likely offer 1,100+ ultra??'luxury apartments, with base prices starting above Rs 9 crore, and penthouses expected to reach Rs 25 crore, said industry sources.

RERA approval is already in place, and DLF has begun soft??'launch previews to select high??'net??'worth individuals and NRIs

The project enjoys prime positioning along crucial infrastructure nodes like the Dwarka Expressway and SPR — considered Gurugram’s fastest??'developing micro??'market. DLF’s momentum: Beyond luxury DLF recently launched projects totaling 7.5 million sq ft, with ₹40,600 crore in revenue potential, of which ₹19,344 crore of sales were booked last year

Additionally, The Dahlias — a premium 4.5 million sq ft development — alone secured ₹13,744 crore in bookings within its first year DLF aims to replicate its luxury sales formula through Privana North and other upcoming launches. Management remains bullish, forecasting continued demand from HNIs and NRI investors