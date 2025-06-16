Starting at Rs 9 cr? DLF bets big with Rs 5,500 Cr Privana North Project

- The estimated cost to develop this project is around Rs 5,500 crore.
- This upcoming project is part of its 116-acre township 'DLF Privana'.
- In this township, the company had last year launched and completely sold out two projects -- 'DLF Privana West' and 'DLF Privana South' -- for around Rs 12,800 crore.
- In May 2024, DLF sold all 795 apartments for Rs 5,590 crore within three days of the launch of its 12.57-acre project 'Privana West'.
- Before that, in January 2024, the company had sold 1,113 luxury apartments in Gurugram for Rs 7,200 crore within three days of the launch of its project 'DLF Privana South', which is spread over 25-acre.
- The new project will be the third one in this large township.
- Multiple other projects of the realty major have sold out in the past, including The Camellias, The Arbour and the most recent super-luxury project - The Dahlias.
- Privana North will likely offer 1,100+ ultra??'luxury apartments, with base prices starting above Rs 9 crore, and penthouses expected to reach Rs 25 crore, said industry sources.
- RERA approval is already in place, and DLF has begun soft??'launch previews to select high??'net??'worth individuals and NRIs
- The project enjoys prime positioning along crucial infrastructure nodes like the Dwarka Expressway and SPR — considered Gurugram’s fastest??'developing micro??'market.
- DLF recently launched projects totaling 7.5 million sq ft, with ₹40,600 crore in revenue potential, of which ₹19,344 crore of sales were booked last year
- Additionally, The Dahlias — a premium 4.5 million sq ft development — alone secured ₹13,744 crore in bookings within its first year
