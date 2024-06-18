EPFO discontinues Covid-19 advance facility: Check details of other options

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) recently changed its rules for withdrawing funds, discontinuing the Covid-19 advance facility provided to subscribers.

“As Covid-19 is no more a pandemic, the competent authority has decided to discontinue the said advance with immediate effect. This will be applicable to the exempted trusts also and accordingly may be intimated to all the Trusts coming under your respective jurisdictions,” according to an EPFO circular dated June 12, 2024,

What was Covid-19 advance facility

Under the Covid-19 advance facility, EPF members were able to withdraw up to three months' worth of basic wage and dearness allowance, or 75 per cent of the amount available in their EPF account, whichever was lower. The members did not need to provide any certificates or documentation to avail of the benefit.

EPFO members have the option of premature withdrawals under certain other conditions if their Universal Account Number (UAN) is activated and the linked phone number is operational.

How to withdraw PF online

Visit the official UAN (Universal Account Number) portal to initiate the process.

Use your UAN and password to log into the portal. Ensure to fill in the captcha correctly before clicking on the ‘sign in’ button to authenticate your access.

After logging in, select the ‘manage’ tab and choose ‘KYC’ from the list. This step is crucial for verifying if your KYC details, including Aadhaar, PAN, and bank information, are up-to-date and verified.

After KYC verification, move to the ‘online services’ tab. Here, you will find the option ‘Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C, and 10D)’. Select this to begin the claim process

Verify member details: The subsequent screen will present your member details, KYC information, and other service-related details. Key in your bank account number and select ‘verify’ to confirm the accuracy of the provided details.

Agree to the certificate of undertaking by clicking on 'Yes'. This step is mandatory to proceed further.

Choose the 'Proceed for Online Claim' option to advance to the next step in the claim process.

Within the claim form, specify the type of claim you wish to file under the 'I want to apply for' tab. Options include: Full EPF settlement, EPF partial withdrawal (loan or advance), pension withdrawal

Note: The options depends on your eligibility based on service criteria.

Specify claim details: For claims like PF Advance (Form 31), indicate the purpose of the advance, the desired amount, and your current address.

Submission and documentation: Finalise your application by clicking on the certificate button. Depending on the nature of your claim, you may be prompted to upload scanned documents relevant to your application's purpose.