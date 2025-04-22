EPFO makes pension withdrawals easier: Here's how you can file claims

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on April 1 implemented changes that make withdrawing funds easier and quicker. With minimal paperwork and no need for employer approval in certain cases, people can access their savings directly through the EPFO’s Member e-Sewa portal.

Here’s how members can file a claim online:

Log in to the EPFO Portal

Visit the EPFO Member e-Sewa website and log in using your Universal Account Number (UAN), password, and the captcha code.

Check KYC compliance

Go to ‘manage’ tab and select ‘KYC’ to verify if your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account details are correctly linked and approved. This is crucial for successful claims.

Start claims process

Go to ‘online services’ tab and click on ‘Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)’. Enter your bank account number as a security check and verify it.

Select claim type

After verification, choose the type of claim you wish to make. Options include full withdrawal (on retirement or job change), partial withdrawal (for emergencies like medical needs or home purchase), or pension withdrawal.

Fill details and submit

Provide necessary information such as the reason for withdrawal, amount, and address. A scanned cheque or bank passbook is no longer required for verification, easing the process further.

OTP verification

Click on ‘Get Aadhaar OTP’. You will receive a one-time password on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Enter the OTP to confirm and submit your claim.

Track claim

Once submitted, users can track their claim status on the portal under the ‘Track Claim Status’ section. Most claims are processed within 5 to 20 working days.

Quicker processing

EPFO has also announced that PF withdrawals will soon be enabled via UPI-linked ATMs, allowing faster access to funds. This move is part of broader efforts to digitise and simplify employee benefit systems across the country.