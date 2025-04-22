Yes Bank cuts FD rates for second time in April, offers up to 8.25%

Yes Bank has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for retail investors, reducing the highest offer to 7.50 per cent from 7.75 per cent. The new rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 3 crore and came into effect on April 21.

Yes Bank FD rates 2025

Yes Bank’s new rates for general customers are from 3.25 per cent to 7.75 per cent on FDs below Rs 3 crore and tenures ranging from seven days to 10 years. For senior citizens the FD rate is from 3.75 per cent to 8.25 per cent on tenures of seven days to 10 years.

The highest rate for general customers is 7.75 per cent on tenures of 12 months to 24 months, for senior citizens it is 8.25 per cent on tenure of 12 to 24 months.

Below is the table of tenures, rates and annualised yield provided by the bank.

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates w.e.f. 21st April, 2025 (less than INR 3 Cr) Tenure Regular Senior Citizen** Interest Rates (%P.A.)* Annualised Yield^ Interest Rates (%P.A.)* Annualised Yield^ 7 days to 14 days 3.25% 3.25% 3.75% 3.75% 15 days to 45 days 3.70% 3.70% 4.20% 4.20% 46 days to 90 days 5.00% 5.00% 5.50% 5.50% 91 days to 120 days 5.00% 5.00% 5.50% 5.50% 121 days to 180 days 5.00% 5.00% 5.50% 5.50% 181 days to 271 days 6.25% 6.40% 6.75% 6.92% 272 days to < 12 months 6.50% 6.66% 7.00% 7.19% 12 months 7.00% 7.19% 7.50% 7.71% 12 months 1 day to < 36 months 7.50% 7.71% 8.00% 8.24% 36 months to < 60 months 7.50% 7.71% 8.25% 8.51% 60 months 7.50% 7.71% 8.25% 8.51% 60 months 1 day to <= 120 months 7.00% 7.19% 7.75% 7.98%

*Interest rates are subject to change at the sole discretion of the bank.

** Senior citizen rates are only applicable for resident customers.

Minors aged 10+ can open, operate bank accounts independently ^Annualised yields published are compounded quarterly.

How to open FD in Yes Bank.

Customers can open fixed deposits through the bank’s official website, mobile app, or by visiting the nearest branch. According to the bank’s website the minimum deposit required to book a FD is 10,000 and the minimum tenure for reinvestment Fixed Deposit is 6 months and 1 day.

Premature penalty on Yes Bank FD

According to the bank, premature withdrawal penalty shall be applicable on all deposits booked / renewed for amounts less than Rs 5 Cr as per the below table.

Fixed Deposit (Completed) Penalty Rate* w.e.f. 5th July 2019 w.e.f. 16th May 2022 w.e.f. 08th August 2022 w.e.f. 03rd November 2023 Less than equal to 181 days Nil 0.25% 0.50% 0.75% 182 days and above 0.50% 0.50% 0.75% 1.00%

Key points shared by bank

Premature penalty will be applicable for all types of customers. (e.g. Individual, Non-Individual)

Premature penalty will be applicable as per above regime for Yes Bank staff who booked/renewed FD’s for period July 5, 2019 till May 9, 2021. No premature penalty will be applicable for Yes Bank staff FD booked/renewed on and after May 10, 2021.

Premature penalty will be applicable as per above regime for senior citizen customers who booked/renewed FD’s for period July 5, 2019 till May 15, 2022. No premature penalty will be applicable for senior citizen FDs booked/renewed on and after May 16, 2022.

For values > = Rs 5 crore, existing penalty structure shall continue at 0.25 per cent for all tenure & value buckets.

Premature FD withdrawal penalty interest will be charged for partial as well as full withdrawal and on FDs pre-closed via sweep-in facility for any amount.