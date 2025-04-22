Live in South Delhi? How to pay SDMC Property Tax online before 30 June

If you own a property in South Delhi, paying your SDMC property tax on time is not just a civic duty—it can also save you money. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has streamlined the process for residents to pay property tax online, offering rebates and incentives for early payments.

Here's everything you need to know to stay compliant and reduce your tax burden in 2025.

What Is SDMC property tax?

SDMC property tax is an annual tax levied on property owners in South Delhi. The revenue is used for maintaining local infrastructure—roads, street lighting, garbage collection, and sanitation services.

This tax applies to residential, commercial, and vacant land properties within SDMC jurisdiction.

How Is Property Tax Calculated?

SDMC uses the Unit Area System (UAS) to calculate tax. The formula is:

Property Tax = Unit Area Value × Built-up Area × Age Factor × Use Factor × Structure Factor × Occupancy Factor

Key factors include:

Property Type (residential/commercial)

Zone Category (A to H, based on location and value)

Usage (self-occupied, rented, or vacant)

Property Size and Age

How Are Zones Categorized?

Properties in SDMC are divided into 8 zones (A to H):

Zone A: Premium locations like Vasant Vihar, Defence Colony

Zone B–C: Well-developed areas like South Extension, Hauz Khas

Zone D–E: Middle-income colonies

Zone F–H: Urban villages and rural outskirts

Delhi is divided into 8 categories that come with different property tax rates. The above table by ClearTax features the same Higher zones mean higher tax rates due to better amenities and property value.

How to Pay Your SDMC Property Tax Online?

With the introduction of online payment services, it has become easier for property owners to make their payments instantly. You can refer to the following steps explained by Cleartax CA Mohammed S Chokhawala to make your SDMC property tax payment online:

Visit the official website of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Now you need to select your zone. In this case, it is the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). Select it from the top menu under the "Zone" section.

Choose “Swachch Sainik” on the left of the home page, scroll down to find the “Property Tax” icon.

Put in your registered mobile number and generate OTP.

Fill in the OTP in the designated place and click on “Login”.

Now fill in the required information of your property like ward number, colony etc.

The screen will display all the details regarding your property. Carefully verify those, select the financial year for which you wish to pay the tax and click on the option called “Pay Tax”.

Once the transaction is completed download the auto-generated payment receipt.

How to Pay Your SDMC Property Tax Offline?

Alternative to the online payment of tax, you can also opt for the offline procedure. There are several ITZ cash counters across South Delhi. Property owners can visit the nearest one to them and pay the tax there. Nevertheless, you must keep a few things in mind when opting for an offline tax payment process. These include the following:

Apart from ITZ cash counters, you can also visit a branch of HDFC Bank or Axis Bank in your vicinity.

Property owners are allowed to pay in cash, cheques, demand drafts, and credit/debit cards.

You need to ensure that the bank statements are in regard to the “Commissioner, South Delhi Municipal Corporation”.

You must carry all the required documents with you, including your property tax statement, Aadhaar card, property ID, and SDMC property tax challan for the previous years.

You need to receive the challan or SDMC property tax receipt after you clear your due tax and keep it for future reference.

SDMC Contact Details

Property owners can connect with the necessary authorities of SDMC in case they seek help related to any matters of property tax. You can contact them on their helpline number, email them or simply visit their office.

The headquarters address is The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Dr. S.P.M. Civic Centre, Minto Road, New Delhi – 100002.

Office address - H5FF+6C2 South Zone, KD Colony, Sector 9, Rama Krishna Puram, New Delhi, Delhi 110022

Contact number - 011-26188715

Email ID - dyancsz@mcd.org.in

List of South Delhi Municipal Corporation Areas

Rk Puram

Munirka

Tigri

Safdarjung Enclave

Hauz Khas

Malviya Nagar

Vasant Vihar

Lado Sarai

Mehrauli

Vasant Kunj

Chhattarpur

Said-ul-Ajaib

Bhati

Aya Nagar

Dakshin Puri

Deoli

Sangam Vihar-A

Sangam Vihar-B

Madangir

Pushp Vihar

Khan Pur

Greater Kailash

Chitranjan Park

Chirag Delhi

SDMC Property Tax – Penalties

It is important to note that the SDMC property tax payment needs to be done within a specified period of time in one financial year. Thus, the due date or the last date to pay the property tax is crucial. It is mandated by the State Government every year and property owners of South Delhi must clear their taxes before the last date.

Discounts & Rebates Available Early Payment Rebate: Get 15% off if you pay your full annual tax by June 30, 2025 Senior Citizens, Women & Ex-Servicemen: Additional rebates available depending on ownership status Cleartax explains this in detail The Municipal Corporation of Delhi also specifies the availability of rebates for citizens paying the tax in the first quarter of the year. (Within June 30th of the financial year) Vacant Land or Small Property Owners: May be eligible for reduced tax rates However, in case someone fails to clear the due taxes within the last, he/she becomes liable for a penalty. Likewise, a 1% interest is charged annually per month on the outstanding amount.

The following points showcase some of the rebates available for the property owners of South Delhi:

Flats CHGS/DDA 10% of the annual value is applicable for up to 100 square metres of built-up areas.

20% group housing tax refund for payments made before 30th June.

15% rebate for property tax payments made before 30th June.

30% rebate for senior citizens who own up to 100 square metres of a single property.

30% rebate for women property owners who own up to 100 square metres of a single property.

30% rebate for Ex-service men allowed for 100 square metres of a single property owned in Delhi.

2% rebate for property tax payments up to Rs. 10,000 for property owners who pay their taxes online.

However, there are a few conditions to the rebates offered for the property owners in South Delhi. These are as follows:

All refunds on the SDMC property tax are available for properties up to 100 square metres in size.

Only the residential units are eligible to avail tax rebates in the case of personal accommodations.

In case a property declares joint ownership, the rebates or concessions are granted based on the property owner's share of the property.

ClearTax Tip: Always keep digital receipts for future reference or audit. SDMC Property Tax – Exemptions There are a few categories of property in South Delhi that are exempted from paying the SDMC property tax. These include the following:

Properties that are used to promote social welfare or charitable purposes in the city like public burial, places of worship or heritage sites.

Agricultural land.

Properties to commemorate the martyrs of paramilitary or police duty.

Properties owned by handicapped SDMC employees.

Properties that are considered a war window.

Properties that are owned by Gallantry Award winners.

Properties owned by the widows of personnel from the Indian Armed Forces, Delhi Police and Paramilitary.

Example: A self-occupied 100 sq.m house in Zone D with a UAV of ₹72/sq.m might have a lower tax than a rented commercial property of the same size in Zone B.