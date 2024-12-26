Explained: How to unlock 60+ days of holidays in 2025 with just 20 leaves

If you're dreaming of a year filled with adventures, relaxation, and fun, 2025 is your golden ticket! With smart planning, you can stretch just 20 leave days into over 60 days of holiday bliss. Here’s a playful guide by Pickyourtrail, an international travel platform, to turning your leave days into unforgettable experiences throughout the year.

January: Kickstart Your Adventures

Start the new year with a bang! Pongal/Sankranti on January 14th gives you the perfect excuse to escape.

Holiday Hack: Take January 13 (Monday) and January 15 (Wednesday) off for a fabulous 5-day getaway from January 11–15.

Travel Ideas: Whether you crave snowy escapades in Switzerland or sunbathing in the Maldives, January is perfect for kicking off your travels!

February: Embrace the Mid-Month Magic

Also Read

With Maha Shivratri on February 26th (Wednesday), this month offers an extended break opportunity.

Holiday Hack: Take February 24-25 (Monday-Tuesday) and February 27-28 (Thursday-Friday) off for a delightful 9-day vacation from February 22–March 2.

Travel Ideas: Witness the Northern Lights in Norway or indulge in romance in Paris—February is all about magical moments!

March: Celebrate with Colour

Holi on March 14th (Friday) brings a splash of color to your break.

Holiday Hack: Take March 12 (Wednesday) and March 13 (Thursday) off for a lively 5-day holiday from March 12–16.

Travel Ideas: Experience cherry blossoms in Japan or tulip fields in Amsterdam as spring bursts into life!

April: Spring into Fun

Good Friday on April 18th (Friday) means a sweet long weekend is just around the corner.

Holiday Hack: Take April 17th (Thursday) off for a cozy 4-day break from April 17–20.

Travel Ideas: Explore sun-kissed beaches in Mauritius or revel in Paris’s springtime charm!

May: Labour Day Leisure

Labour Day on May 1st (Thursday) gives you the perfect opportunity to unwind.

Holiday Hack: Take April 30th (Wednesday) and May 2nd (Friday) off for a refreshing 5-day break from April 30–May 4.

Travel Ideas: Soak up the beauty of Santorini or explore the ruins of Machu Picchu before the summer rush!

August: The Mega Vacation Month

With Independence Day and other festivals, August is the ultimate month for a getaway.

Holiday Hack: Take August 18–22 (Monday–Friday) and August 25–26 (Monday–Tuesday) off for a massive 13-day vacation from August 15–27.

Travel Ideas: Experience winter in New Zealand or bask in the tropical sun of Southeast Asia!

September: Short and Sweet Getaway

Onam and Milad-un-Nabi on September 5th (Friday) mean a lovely long weekend is possible.

Holiday Hack: Take September 4 (Thursday) off for a delightful 4-day break from September 4–7.

Travel Ideas: Enjoy fall foliage in Canada or beach time in the Caribbean—September is about peaceful escapes!

October: Festive Fun

Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra on October 2nd (Thursday) allow for an extended festive break.

Holiday Hack: Take October 1 (Wednesday) and October 3 (Friday) off for a cheerful 5-day holiday from October 1–5.

Travel Ideas: Visit Japan for stunning autumn leaves or enjoy Oktoberfest in Germany—October is festive heaven!

December: The Grand Finale

Wrap up the year with a spectacular Christmas-New Year break.

Holiday Hack: Take December 26th (Friday), December 29–31 (Monday–Wednesday), and January 2nd (Friday) off for an 11-day holiday from December 25–January 4.

Travel Ideas: Celebrate in Germany’s Christmas markets or welcome the New Year in vibrant Sydney! For warmer destinations, Dubai’s festive celebrations and iconic fireworks are unmissable.