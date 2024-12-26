Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Explained: How to unlock 60+ days of holidays in 2025 with just 20 leaves

Long weekends, extended breaks, and festive escapes are all within reach. Here's a guide to make the most of your leaves and turn 2025 into a year of unforgettable travel.

A cruise ship holiday means ambling in luxury. (Stock photo)
Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
 If you're dreaming of a year filled with adventures, relaxation, and fun, 2025 is your golden ticket! With smart planning, you can stretch just 20 leave days into over 60 days of holiday bliss. Here’s a playful guide by  Pickyourtrail, an international travel platform, to turning your leave days into unforgettable experiences throughout the year.
 
January: Kickstart Your Adventures
Start the new year with a bang! Pongal/Sankranti on January 14th gives you the perfect excuse to escape.
 
Holiday Hack: Take January 13 (Monday) and January 15 (Wednesday) off for a fabulous 5-day getaway from January 11–15.
 
Travel Ideas: Whether you crave snowy escapades in Switzerland or sunbathing in the Maldives, January is perfect for kicking off your travels!
 
February: Embrace the Mid-Month Magic

With Maha Shivratri on February 26th (Wednesday), this month offers an extended break opportunity.
 
Holiday Hack: Take February 24-25 (Monday-Tuesday) and February 27-28 (Thursday-Friday) off for a delightful 9-day vacation from February 22–March 2.
 
Travel Ideas: Witness the Northern Lights in Norway or indulge in romance in Paris—February is all about magical moments!
 
March: Celebrate with Colour
Holi on March 14th (Friday) brings a splash of color to your break.
 
Holiday Hack: Take March 12 (Wednesday) and March 13 (Thursday) off for a lively 5-day holiday from March 12–16.
 
Travel Ideas: Experience cherry blossoms in Japan or tulip fields in Amsterdam as spring bursts into life!
 
April: Spring into Fun
Good Friday on April 18th (Friday) means a sweet long weekend is just around the corner.
 
Holiday Hack: Take April 17th (Thursday) off for a cozy 4-day break from April 17–20.
 
Travel Ideas: Explore sun-kissed beaches in Mauritius or revel in Paris’s springtime charm!
 
May: Labour Day Leisure
Labour Day on May 1st (Thursday) gives you the perfect opportunity to unwind.
 
Holiday Hack: Take April 30th (Wednesday) and May 2nd (Friday) off for a refreshing 5-day break from April 30–May 4.
 
Travel Ideas: Soak up the beauty of Santorini or explore the ruins of Machu Picchu before the summer rush!
 
August: The Mega Vacation Month
With Independence Day and other festivals, August is the ultimate month for a getaway.
 
Holiday Hack: Take August 18–22 (Monday–Friday) and August 25–26 (Monday–Tuesday) off for a massive 13-day vacation from August 15–27.
 
Travel Ideas: Experience winter in New Zealand or bask in the tropical sun of Southeast Asia!
 
September: Short and Sweet Getaway
Onam and Milad-un-Nabi on September 5th (Friday) mean a lovely long weekend is possible.
 
Holiday Hack: Take September 4 (Thursday) off for a delightful 4-day break from September 4–7.
 
Travel Ideas: Enjoy fall foliage in Canada or beach time in the Caribbean—September is about peaceful escapes!
 
October: Festive Fun
Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra on October 2nd (Thursday) allow for an extended festive break.
 
Holiday Hack: Take October 1 (Wednesday) and October 3 (Friday) off for a cheerful 5-day holiday from October 1–5.
 
Travel Ideas: Visit Japan for stunning autumn leaves or enjoy Oktoberfest in Germany—October is festive heaven!
 
December: The Grand Finale
Wrap up the year with a spectacular Christmas-New Year break.
 
Holiday Hack: Take December 26th (Friday), December 29–31 (Monday–Wednesday), and January 2nd (Friday) off for an 11-day holiday from December 25–January 4.
 
Travel Ideas: Celebrate in Germany’s Christmas markets or welcome the New Year in vibrant Sydney!  For warmer destinations, Dubai’s festive celebrations and iconic fireworks are unmissable. 
 
