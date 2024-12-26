IRCTC website down: Here's how you can book or cancel your train tickets

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), an online ticket booking platform for Indian railways, is down due to maintenance activities, on Thursday.

Passengers across the country are not able to access the IRCTC website or mobile application. Downtracker, a website that tracks outages of websites, shows 2,500 reports of the site being down.

The IRCTC has confirmed the outage. The website was showing a message that read, "Due to maintenance activity, e-ticketing service will not be available. Please try later."

This is the second such instance in December when the IRCTC portal has faced such an outage, raising concern among regular users.

IRCTC down: How to book train tickets

Now, if you need to book train tickets in India during outages, here are some of the helpful alternatives available for you:

1. IRCTC Mobile App

Download the IRCTC Rail Connect app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Use the app to search for trains and book tickets.

2. Authorized Agents

Visit an IRCTC-authorized ticket booking agent or a travel agency near you.

Provide them with your travel details to book tickets.

3. Railway station counters

Go to the nearest railway reservation counter.

Fill out the reservation form and book your tickets in person.

4. Third-party apps and websites

Use trusted third-party platforms like:

Paytm

MakeMyTrip

ConfirmTkt

RedBus

These platforms are often linked with the IRCTC system and can book train tickets.

5. Call 139 (Indian Railways Enquiry)

Dial 139, the Indian Railways helpline number.

You can inquire about train availability and book tickets via their IVR or agent assistance.

6. Post office

Some post offices in India offer train ticket booking services.

Visit your nearest post office that has this facility.

7. Tatkal and Emergency Quotas

If the travel is urgent, you can try booking tickets under the Tatkal scheme or check for emergency quotas at the station.

Tips

Ensure you carry valid ID proof for ticket booking.

For urgent travel, keep alternative travel modes (bus, flight) in mind if tickets are unavailable.

How to cancel or reschedule train tickets due to the IRCTC website outage?

IRCTC issued another advisory suggesting that passengers who wanted to cancel or reschedule their tickets have two options; contact customer service or send mail.

The contact details shared by IRCTC for cancellation assistance are as follows:

Customer Care Numbers: 14646, 08044647999, 08035734999

Email: etickets@irctc.co.in

Indian Railways need better infrastructure

Such outages always spark debate about the availability of critical online services in India and highlight the need for better digital infrastructure supporting the vast consumer base.

The passengers expressed their concerns over the lack of communication from the organisation. Several users shared their anger on social media platforms urging the corporation to address the issue promptly.

One user tagged the railway minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and wrote, “Please make a reel on trying to login to irctc portal at 10 AM for Tatkal ticket.”

“It is 10:11am ... still IRCTC is not opening.... IRCTC should be enquired and checked... definitely scams are happening. By the time it opens all the tickets are gone... @AshwiniVaishnaw @irctc,” a third user wrote.