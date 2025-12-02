Eyeing work abroad? Here's how you can apply in Germany, Italy, Japan & NZ

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Europe and parts of the Asia-Pacific are facing labour shortages. Germany, Italy, Japan and New Zealand are among the countries actively inviting skilled foreign workers, including those from India. While the process is competitive, each country has official portals that explain vacancies, visa rules and eligibility requirements in detail.

Here are the key resources to begin your search.

Germany

Germany continues to face shortages in engineering, IT, healthcare , logistics and skilled trades. The government’s official portal, ‘Make it in Germany’, offers step-by-step guidance on job search, visa rules and relocation. It also hosts a dedicated job board for international applicants.

Other useful platforms include: Federal Employment Agency of Germany: A central government job portal offering listings, qualification checks and English-language assistance. Other portals include Arbeitsagentur Job Board, StepStone, Jobs.de and Indeed.de. Applicants in regulated professions should start with ‘Recognition in Germany’, the federal website that explains how to get foreign qualifications assessed, which is often a mandatory step before applying. Italy Italy recruits non-EU workers through its annual Decreto Flussi quota, typically covering manufacturing, hospitality and select technical roles. The country’s official job system, Clic Lavoro, offers listings and guidance for foreign workers. Additional government-affiliated resources include:

Portale Integrazione Migranti, run by the Ministry of Interior, which gives employment and permit information for newcomers. EURES Italy, an EU network supported by the Ministry of Labour, useful for cross-border job searches. Other portals include Indeed.it, Monster.it and InfoJobs.it. Japan Japan has expanded its Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) visa to address shortages in manufacturing, nursing care, food services and construction. The official SSW portal provides job listings, language test details and sector-specific training requirements. Government-backed platforms such as JETRO’s HR portal, JITCO and private sites like GaijinPot and Daijob are also widely used by Indian applicants.