Dec bank holidays: Check the state-wise list before visiting branch

Customers should check the RBI bank holiday calendar for the month to plan their branch visits around regional festivals and national closures

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
Banks will be closed on some days in December for regional festivals, state events and Christmas but their online services will be available as usual. Customers who need to complete year-end financial tasks must check their bank’s holiday calendar.
 

State holidays in December

 
Banks are open on most working days but certain states will see multiple midweek closures. These holidays for bank branches are declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
December 1 (Monday): Branches in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland will be closed for State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day.
 
December 3 (Wednesday): Banks in Goa will close for the feast of St Francis Xavier.
 
December 12 (Friday): Meghalaya will observe the death anniversary of Pa Togan Sangma, a Garo freedom fighter.
 
December 18 (Thursday): Another regional holiday in Meghalaya for the death anniversary of Khasi literary figure U SoSo Tham.
 
December 19 (Friday): Goa will mark Liberation Day, commemorating the end of Portuguese rule in 1961.
 
December 20 (Saturday) and December 22 (Monday): Banks in Sikkim will remain closed for Losoong/Namsoong, which marks the Sikkimese New Year.
 
December 24 (Wednesday): Christmas Eve holiday in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya.
 
December 25 (Thursday): Banks nationwide will be shut for Christmas.
 
December 26 (Friday): Post-Christmas closures in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya.
 
December 30 (Tuesday): Meghalaya will observe the death anniversary of freedom fighter U Kiang Nangbah.
 
December 31 (Wednesday): Banks in Mizoram and Manipur will be closed for New Year’s Eve and Imoinu Iratpa.
 
Branches nationwide are closed on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays.
 

Continuous digital access

 
Internet banking, mobile banking apps, UPI payments and ATM cash withdrawals will be available as usual on holidays. Customers who need to visit a bank branch for cheques, demand drafts or lockers should plan their work in advance

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

