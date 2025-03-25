F-1 visa holders: How Indian students can stay safe under Trump admin

The Trump administration’s focus on deporting foreigners linked to last year’s pro-Palestinian protests has rattled many international students, especially Indians. Two Indian students—Badar Khan Suri, a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University, and Ranjani Srinivasan, a doctoral student in urban planning at Columbia University—were recently accused of supporting Hamas. One has been detained, while the other chose to leave the US voluntarily.

The incident has added to the growing sense of insecurity among Indian students, who are already dealing with stricter visa checks and heightened scrutiny of their activities.

“In recent months, immigration raids in the US have created terror among those who want to enter the nation or stay there. It increased the deportation, scrutiny of visa applications and stress among the aspirants,” Mamta Shekhawat, founder of study abroad platform Gradding.com told Business Standard. “If a student is found guilty in any fraud cases, then their visa can be revoked. I have closely witnessed this challenging time.”

What Indian students can do to stay safe

Indian authorities have advised students to be mindful of local laws and immigration policies.

On March 22, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said immigration decisions were the “sovereign functions of a country”.

“We expect that when we have foreign nationals coming to India, they abide by our laws and regulations. And similarly, it is our expectation that when Indian nationals are abroad, they must also comply with local laws and regulations,” he said.

Jaiswal also said Indian embassies and consulates in the US would provide assistance to students in distress.

“There is a sizable number of Indian students in the US,” Jaiswal added. “The knowledge partnership and participation of our students or enrolment of our students in universities of the US and the expansion of the knowledge partnership is an important element in our relationship, and we want to foster these ties further.”

Rahul Subramaniam, co-founder of Athena Education, told Business Standard that students must be extremely careful about visa compliance.

“International students must remain vigilant about maintaining compliance with their visa conditions to safeguard their academic interests,” he said. “This includes adhering to attendance requirements, staying updated on travel restrictions, and ensuring authorised employment through CPT, OPT, or on-campus roles.”

He added that students should avoid misinformation. “This uncertainty can be unsettling, students should focus on their academic growth and avoid misinformation or hasty decisions. Violating visa terms—whether through unauthorised work, overstaying, or failing to maintain full-time enrolment—can carry severe consequences.”

Abhijit Zaveri, founder and director of Career Mosaic, said that a well-prepared plan helps students avoid visa issues.

“Demonstrating a clear study plan and strong ties to their home country further reinforces their intent,” said Zaveri. “Staying informed about visa policies, adhering to F-1 and OPT regulations, and seeking guidance from designated school officials (DSOs) can improve their chances.”