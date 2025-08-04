Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Facing issues with your home loan? Here's how NHB's GRIDS portal can help

Facing issues with your home loan? Here's how NHB's GRIDS portal can help

Borrowers can now raise complaints online against housing finance companies through a dedicated platform run by the regulator

Home Loan, Loan, Home, House(Photo: Shutterstock)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
If you have taken a home loan from a housing finance company (HFC) and are facing issues, be it unexpected charges, poor service, or delayed disbursals, you can seek help from the regulatory authority. The National Housing Bank (NHB) operates the GRIDS (Grievance Registration & Information Database System) portal that lets borrowers lodge complaints directly.
 
Here’s how it works and how you can use it effectively.
 

What is the GRIDS portal? 

GRIDS is NHB’s online redressal mechanism designed to address consumer complaints against HFCs. It allows borrowers to file complaints related to:
 
1. Delay in loan sanction or disbursal
 
2. Unjustified charges or fees
 
3. Non-issuance of loan statements
 
4. Issues related to foreclosure or balance transfer
 
5. Poor customer service or harassment
 
It’s important to note that GRIDS only deals with complaints related to registered housing finance companies. If your loan is from a commercial bank, you must approach the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s Complaint Management System instead.
 

When can you file a complaint? 

Before reaching out to GRIDS, borrowers are advised to first approach the customer service team or grievance cell of their housing finance company. If there’s no response within 30 days, or if the reply is unsatisfactory, you can escalate the matter to NHB via the GRIDS portal.
   

How to lodge a complaint on GRIDS? 

You can file a complaint online through NHB’s official portal:
 
1. Visit https://grids.nhbonline.org.in
 
2. Click on ‘Register Complaint’
 
3. Fill in your personal and loan details
 
4. Upload any supporting documents
 
5.Submit the form and note your complaint reference number
 
You’ll receive updates by SMS or email once your complaint is registered.
 

Why this matters

Home loan issues can have a lasting impact on your finances. In the absence of a clear dispute resolution mechanism, many borrowers feel helpless. GRIDS provides a formal platform to ensure that your concerns are addressed by the regulator itself.
 
Always keep records of your loan communication and be prompt in raising concerns. Timely action improves the chances of getting a resolution. 

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

