FASTag annual pass from August 15: Save up to Rs 20,000 on highway tolls

From August 15, private car owners can opt for an annual FASTag pass priced at Rs 3,000, offering up to 200 toll-free trips on national highways. Announced by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on June 18 via X (formerly Twitter), this initiative aims to ease toll payments, especially for regular highway commuters using non-commercial vehicles such as cars, jeeps and vans.

Here’s a breakdown of what this means for you and how much you could potentially save.

What is the FASTag annual pass?

· The pass costs Rs 3,000 and covers up to 200 toll plaza crossings across India’s national highway network.

· It is valid for one year from the date of activation or until 200 trips are completed, whichever comes first. · Only non-commercial private light motor vehicles (LMVs) such as cars, jeeps, and vans are eligible. · The scheme is especially beneficial for those who use highways regularly and end up paying toll at multiple points within 60 km stretches. · Activation and renewal will be available through the Rajmarg Yatra App, as well as the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH. How much can you save from an annual FasTag pass? · Regular toll charges for cars range between Rs 50 and Rs 120 per trip, depending on the route.

· If you make 200 trips a year and pay an average toll of Rs 100 per trip, your total annual toll cost would be Rs 20,000. · With the FASTag pass, you pay just Rs 3,000 for those 200 trips, a saving of Rs 17,000, or 85 per cent. · Even if you only make around 100 trips a year at Rs 80 per trip, you would still save Rs 5,000 compared to paying each time. Why does this matter? · Reduces frequent deductions from FASTag wallets. · Cuts down on disputes and delays at toll booths, especially where toll plazas are less than 60 km apart.