FASTag annual pass crosses 500K users nationwide within four days of launch

The newly introduced FASTag annual pass facility has crossed the landmark figure of 500K users across the country within four days, an official statement said on Monday.

FASTag annual pass, applicable on about 1,150 toll collection booths on National Highways and expressways allowing users to cross 200 toll plazas in a year for a one-time payment of ₹3,000, was launched on August 15.

The facility has received an overwhelming response from the National Highway users across the country.

Tamil Nadu led with the maximum number of annual pass purchases in the last four days, followed by Karnataka and Haryana, the statement said.