FASTag annual pass crosses 500K users nationwide within four days of launch

FASTAG, TOLL PLAZA
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 8:07 PM IST
The newly introduced FASTag annual pass facility has crossed the landmark figure of 500K users across the country within four days, an official statement said on Monday.

FASTag annual pass, applicable on about 1,150 toll collection booths on National Highways and expressways allowing users to cross 200 toll plazas in a year for a one-time payment of ₹3,000, was launched on August 15.

The facility has received an overwhelming response from the National Highway users across the country.

Tamil Nadu led with the maximum number of annual pass purchases in the last four days, followed by Karnataka and Haryana, the statement said.

Besides, maximum transactions through FASTag annual pass were recorded at toll plazas in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, it added.

The pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag and gets activated within two hours of the one-time payment using Rajmargyatra app or the NHAI website.

Topics :FASTagNational HighwaysTamil NaduKarnatakaHaryana

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

