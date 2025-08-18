Every swipe counts: How IndiGo's new credit card can cut your travel costs

Private-carrier IndiGo and IDFC FIRST Bank on Monday launched a co-branded credit card offering the benefits of both Mastercard and RuPay networks under a single application.

Touted as a first-of-its-kind dual-network travel credit card, IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card, aims to make premium travel and lifestyle benefits more accessible, with special features designed for frequent flyers as well as everyday users.

The card enhances travel experiences with lifestyle privileges, low forex markup, attractive trip cancellation cover, and accelerated rewards on IndiGo flight bookings, milestone spends, and everyday purchases.

Key Highlights of the IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card:

Dual-Network Card Pair: Comes as a two-card offering — Mastercard & RuPay issued under a single application, ensuring broad acceptance across domestic, international, and UPI transactions Two Ways to Apply: Payment of ₹4,999 joining fee

Or application with a ₹1 lakh Fixed Deposit for zero joining fee and guaranteed approval Welcome Benefits (Joining Fee Route): Voucher worth 5,000 IndiGo BluChips

Complimentary 6E Eats meal voucher Activation Benefit: Additional 3,000 IndiGo BluChips on spending ₹1 lakh within 90 days of card issuance Accelerated Earn Rates: Up to 22 BluChips/₹100 on IndiGo flight bookings via the IndiGo website and mobile app

Milestone Benefits: Earn up to 25,000 IndiGo BluChips every year on crossing key annual spend thresholds Travel & Lifestyle Privileges: Low forex markup of just 1.49% Trip cancellation cover, travel insurance, and other lifestyle benefits Why It Matters The launch strengthens IndiGo’s BluChip loyalty program, allowing customers to convert everyday spending into flight rewards. IDFC FIRST Bank said the product also reflects its “Customer First” philosophy, with a flexible approval route for those without a strong credit history via FD-backed issuance. The IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit card allows customers to earn free flights faster with earnings across daily spends. With annual spends of ₹12 lakh (Assuming 15% on Flight Bookings on IndiGo Web & App), customers can earn up to 60,000 IndiGo BluChips plus bonus vouchers of 25,000 IndiGo BluChips, every year—enough for multiple free flights to popular destinations. In the first year, they also enjoy additional Bonus vouchers of up to 8,000 IndiGo BluChips depending on their card type.

What Makes This Card Unique Dual Network Advantage: You get two cards (Mastercard + RuPay) with a single application. Mastercard: Global acceptance for POS, e-commerce, and international transactions. RuPay: UPI linkage, making the credit card usable for QR payments and online UPI spends. Flexible Access: ₹4,999 joining fee (with 5,000 BluChips + meal voucher), or Zero joining fee with a ₹1 lakh Fixed Deposit (guaranteed approval). How You Earn Rewards IndiGo Bookings: Up to 22 BluChips per ₹100 spent via IndiGo’s app/website. Milestone Spends: Up to 25,000 bonus BluChips annually on hitting spend thresholds.

Everyday Spends: Earn BluChips on daily shopping, dining, and utility payments. Welcome Rewards: Extra 3,000 BluChips if you spend ₹1 lakh in 90 days. For heavy travelers: Annual spends of ₹12 lakh (with 15% on IndiGo tickets) could net 85,000 BluChips — enough for multiple free flights. Who should opt for this card? Best for: Frequent flyers with IndiGo, high spenders, and first-time premium card seekers who want UPI-enabled credit card access. Good alternative: For those without credit history, the FD-backed approval route offers access to a premium product without rejection risk. Watch out: ₹4,999 joining fee is steep if you don’t plan to use the flight benefits often.

Imagine you’re a young professional who: Spends ₹15,000 a month on groceries, fuel, dining out, and UPI transactions. Books 2–3 IndiGo flights a year (say, ₹20,000 worth of tickets). With the IndiGo–IDFC FIRST Credit Card: You earn up to 22 BluChips per ₹100 on IndiGo bookings. You also earn BluChips on daily spends — groceries, UPI, shopping. Takeaway: If you fly IndiGo often, this card could slash your travel costs while offering flexible usage via UPI and international spends. But casual flyers may find the rewards less compelling compared to no-fee credit cards with broad cashback features.

After a year of spending ₹1.8 lakh (₹15,000 × 12) + a couple of flights, you could easily collect 50,000+ BluChips. That’s enough for at least 2–3 free domestic flights to Goa, Jaipur, or Kochi. So, by redirecting your daily expenses onto the card, you’re cutting down your annual travel budget. Application Process on IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card Webpage: IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card (₹4999 + GST Joining Fee): IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card (₹0 Joining Fee with ₹1 Lakh FD): Step1: Customer selects to apply for Rs. 4999 joining fee card. So, by redirecting your daily expenses onto the card, you’re cutting down your annual travel budget.

Step 1: Customer selects to apply for Zero joining fee card with Rs 1 Lac FD Step 2: Customer enters basic personal details Step 2: Customer enters basic personal details Step 3: Basis eligibility, customer will be offered the IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card limit. Step 3: Customer will be offered an assured card and limit basis the FD Step 4: Customer’s IndiGo BluChip Membership ID will be fetched or created during the application Step 4: Customer’s BluChip ID will be fetched or created during the application Step 5: Customer completes instant video KYC (if required)