Federal Bank hikes FD rate to 8%, adds special tenure with high interest

Federal Bank has recently made changes to its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, now offering rates as high as 8 per cent for senior citizens. These revisions, effective from January 10, include the introduction of a new tenure of 444 days, which provides the highest interest rates available. It is important to note that the FD rates mentioned below apply to deposits of less than Rs 3 crore.

The revised interest rates for Federal Bank's fixed deposits vary based on the tenure and whether the depositor is a senior citizen. For general citizens, the interest rates now range from 3 per cent to 7.50 per cent, while senior citizens can enjoy rates between 3.5 per cent and 8 per cent. The introduction of the 444-day tenure marks a notable increase from previous offerings, where the highest rate was 7.40 per cent for tenures of 777 days and 50 months.

Premature withdrawal policy

The Federal Bank has also updated its policy regarding premature withdrawals on fixed deposits. Depositors can withdraw their funds without penalty within the first 15 days, which is beneficial for those who might need immediate access to their funds. However, if withdrawals are made after this period, a penalty of one per cent on the interest earned will be applied.

Recently, IDBI Bank has also introduced a new specialised fixed deposit scheme, 'IDBI Chiranjeevi-Super Senior Citizen FD,' targeting customers aged 80 years and above. The 555-day tenure under this scheme offers an interest rate of 8.05 per cent per annum. The bank has also introduced appealing rates for other tenure options, including 7.90 per cent per annum for 375 days, 8.00 per cent per annum for 444 days, and 7.85 per cent per annum for 700 days.