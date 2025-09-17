Filed tax return at the last hour? One more step will complete process

People who filed their Income Tax return (ITR) on Tuesday, the last day for the work, have to complete one more task: Verifying the return within 30 days.

“If you miss this step, the Income Tax Department doesn’t treat your return as filed at all,” said Niyati Shah, chartered accountant and vertical head of personal tax at 1 Finance.

If you verify ITR after 30 days, the department will treat it as belated. “This triggers all late-filing consequences: Interest, penalties, and loss of carry-forward of losses,” said Mrinal Mehta, chartered accountant and joint secretary, Bombay Chartered Accountants’ Society.

E-verification matters Verification is the official acknowledgement of ITR. Without it, even a perfectly accurate ITR becomes void, exposing you to: Penalties under Section 234F

Loss of interest on refunds Ineligibility to carry forward losses from equity trades or business “In one case, a salaried filer who forgot to verify lost the ability to carry forward capital losses,” said Shah. Another taxpayer paid Rs 5,000 as penalty and was put in a less favourable tax regime for delaying verification, noted Shefali Mundra, of ClearTax. E-verification process The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) offers several options, with Aadhaar OTP being the most convenient: