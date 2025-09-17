₹10,000 monthly SIP turns into ₹1.8 cr: 22-Yr journey of Canara Robeco Fund

If you had invested ₹10,000 in Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund when it was launched in September 2003, that money would be worth ₹3.37 lakh today. That’s the power of compounding over 22 years — a journey that the flexi cap fund is celebrating as it marks its 22nd birthday.

Even more striking are the returns for systematic investors. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 since inception (total investment of ₹26.4 lakh) would have grown to nearly ₹1.79 crore, delivering an impressive 15.04% XIRR.

How it compares

The fund has beaten its benchmark, the BSE 500 TRI, since inception. While the benchmark would have turned that one-time ₹10,000 into about ₹2.69 lakh, Canara Robeco Flexi Cap delivered a larger corpus.

Recent returns show mixed trends: the scheme posted -0.71% over one year, but delivered 14.46% CAGR over three years and 18.72% over five years, broadly in line with the benchmark. Even in recent periods, the scheme has held its ground. Over the past five years, it delivered 19.59% CAGR (Regular Plan), only slightly trailing the BSE 500 TRI’s 21.66%, and outperforming the Sensex TRI’s 18.05%. The fund’s flexible allocation across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks has helped it capture opportunities across market cycles. It currently manages over ₹13,300 crore in assets and is overseen by Shridatta Bhandwaldar and Pranav Gokhale.

The flexi cap advantage So, what’s behind these numbers? The flexi cap mandate allows the fund to invest dynamically across large caps (currently 74% of assets), mid caps (19%), and small caps (3%) Canara-Robeco-Flexi-Cap-Fund This flexibility has enabled the managers to combine the stability of large, liquid companies like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, and Infosys with selective bets on high-growth mid and small caps. As of July 2025, the top 10 holdings made up just 37.7% of the fund, reflecting a well-diversified portfolio spread across 72 stocks Canara-Robeco-Flexi-Cap-Fund The fund follows a GARP (Growth at a Reasonable Price) philosophy — balancing value and growth — and mixes a top-down approach (identifying promising sectors) with bottom-up research (picking individual stocks). This has helped it stay resilient through different market cycles, from the 2008 global financial crisis to the COVID-19 crash of 2020 and beyond.

For whom does it work? With its diversified, research-driven approach, the fund is often seen as a good “core equity holding” for long-term investors Canara-Robeco-Flexi-Cap-Fund It aims to deliver capital appreciation while smoothing volatility by spreading bets across company sizes and industries. However, investors should remember the riskometer tags the scheme as “Very High Risk” — which is true of most equity-heavy funds. Short-term fluctuations are inevitable, as shown in the one-year return of 1.77% (Regular Plan) vs -2.08% benchmark. Lessons for investors The big takeaway from 22 years of Canara Robeco Flexi Cap is that time and discipline matter more than timing. A lump sum of ₹10,000 became a few lakhs; a systematic approach compounded small contributions into crores.

For investors looking to build wealth through equities, this fund’s journey underlines three lessons: Start early – the longer the horizon, the greater the compounding effect. Stay invested – markets will see downturns, but patience is rewarded. Diversify smartly – flexibility across market caps reduces risk and captures opportunities. Looking ahead As Canara Robeco celebrates this milestone, the fund managers remain focused on disciplined diversification. “We combine bottom-up stock picking with top-down sector allocation to ensure long-term wealth creation,” said Shridatta Bhandwaldar, Head of Equities. With over ₹13,300 crore in assets under management and a proven track record, the Flexi Cap Fund is positioned to continue playing a role in India’s growing mutual fund story — for investors who are ready to give their money the gift of time.

Money Tip: How Much Did Investors Actually Make? If you invested in Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund on launch day (Sept 16, 2003): Lump sum of ₹10,000 → ₹3.37 lakh today (That’s a 33x jump over 22 years, ~17% CAGR) SIP of ₹10,000 every month → ₹1.79 crore today (Total invested: ₹26.4 lakh; Wealth created: ₹1.53 crore; ~15% XIRR) Benchmark comparison (BSE 500 TRI): Same ₹10,000 lump sum → ~₹2.74 lakh Same SIP → ~₹1.56 crore Lesson: Even a 1% edge over the benchmark compounded over decades creates lakhs of extra wealth.