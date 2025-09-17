Love, money, and SIPs: How couples can really build wealth together

Money can be a source of tension in relationships — or it can become a powerful tool for building a shared future. The difference often lies in how couples plan, communicate, and align their goals.

A financial plan shared by advisor Vijay Maheshwari on LinkedIn shows how a couple earning a dual-income household ₹1.75 lakh a month decided to map their earnings with intention:

₹70,000 goes towards living expenses, striking a balance between comfort and savings.

₹48,000 is committed to investments, ensuring their future grows as they live well today.

A steady ₹2,000 a month is set aside for emergencies — because life always has surprises.

On the investment front, they’ve diversified smartly: ₹10 lakh in debt funds brings stability and acts as a cushion. ₹21.6 lakh in equity SIPs creates long-term growth potential. ₹1,75,000 combined income mapped carefully across essentials and investments. With a 10-year SIP strategy, these projections are conservative — yet powerful. By staying consistent and letting compounding do the heavy lifting, this couple is well on their way to long-term financial independence. The Real Secret? It’s not just about the numbers. It’s about: Communication – openly discussing money without judgment. Planning – setting shared goals and revisiting them regularly.