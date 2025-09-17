Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Love, money, and SIPs: How couples can really build wealth together

Love, money, and SIPs: How couples can really build wealth together

A financial plan shared by advisor Vijay Maheshwari on LinkedIn shows how a couple earning a dual-income household ₹1.75 lakh a month decided to map their earnings with intention

mutual funds, SBI MF, HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, Axis MF, Nippon India MF, sponsor banks, AMFI, MF inflows
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Money can be a source of tension in relationships — or it can become a powerful tool for building a shared future. The difference often lies in how couples plan, communicate, and align their goals.
 
A financial plan shared by advisor Vijay Maheshwari on LinkedIn shows how a couple earning a dual-income household ₹1.75 lakh a month decided to map their earnings with intention:
 
₹70,000 goes towards living expenses, striking a balance between comfort and savings.
 
₹48,000 is committed to investments, ensuring their future grows as they live well today.
 
A steady ₹2,000 a month is set aside for emergencies — because life always has surprises.
 
On the investment front, they’ve diversified smartly:
 
₹10 lakh in debt funds brings stability and acts as a cushion.
 
₹21.6 lakh in equity SIPs creates long-term growth potential.
 
With a 10-year SIP strategy, these projections are conservative — yet powerful. By staying consistent and letting compounding do the heavy lifting, this couple is well on their way to long-term financial independence. 
₹1,75,000 combined income mapped carefully across essentials and investments.
 
The Real Secret?
 
It’s not just about the numbers. It’s about:
 
Communication – openly discussing money without judgment.
 
Planning – setting shared goals and revisiting them regularly.
 
Consistency – sticking with the plan, even when markets fluctuate.
 
So the next time you sit down with your partner, ask: Are we building wealth together, or just spending side by side?
 
 Disclaimer: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing. Past performance may or may not be sustained in the future.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

₹10,000 monthly SIP turns into ₹1.8 cr: 22-Yr journey of Canara Robeco Fund

Premium

Margin trading: Track trades, set stop-losses, focus on quality stocks

Should you cancel car loan you just took for GST benefit: experts weigh in

UPI's new high-value transaction limits kick in today: Here's what changes

Noida-Gurugram FAR relaxation: Will more supply hurt flat investors?

Topics :SIP Mutual funds

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story