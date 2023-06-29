Foreign assets mean tax liabilities: Things to mind while filing returns

"Parents having foreign assets in their minor’s name would be considered as beneficial owners and the details of all such foreign assets or accounts held by them as a beneficial owner needs to be mandatorily disclosed in Schedule FA in ITR-2 or 3, as applicable," says Suresh Surana, founder of RSM India, a network of tax and consulting experts.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) allows Indian citizens to send up to $250,000 abroad for legal purposes. However, recent notices from the Income Tax Department to parents of minors have raised concerns about using bank accounts held in the name of minors for remittances. "The tax department discovered transactions from minors' bank accounts used to bypass the remittance limit. Although legal, this method is often used by wealthy Indians to establish overseas accounts and acquire properties," says Ankit Rajgarhia, principal associate, Karanjawala & Company, Advocates.