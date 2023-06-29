Cruise ship holidays: Affordable and accessible than ever before

“Cruising is a very tranquilizing experience in natural surroundings, away from the pressures of life, with great food and entertainment—(it’s) ideal for a romantic escapade or just for a quality getaway,” says Daniel D’Souza, president & country head—holidays at SOTC Travel.

"Also, they give you a wide choice—you can have dinner in an evening dress or just shorts and T-shirt. You can go ashore or spend the whole day onboard. It comes with comfortable accommodation with chic cabins, spa, gym, beauty salons and other features to feel like queen or king of the liner,” she says.