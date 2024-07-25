French Talent Passport: How Indian techies can live and work in France

Are you unsure about moving to Australia, New Zealand, the US, UK, and Canada? If you're feeling uncertain about the changing immigration rules and restrictions in these countries, you're not alone. Many Indians are looking for alternative places to fulfil their dreams. One option you might consider is France. Known for its innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, France offers a welcoming environment for international talent, especially through its French Tech Visa programme.

"The French Tech Visa is a way for tech professionals to obtain a residence permit in France, known as the “Talent Passport”," according to La French Tech website. This visa is available to three categories of tech talent: employees, founders, and investors. It allows international start-up founders, investors, and employees to live and work in France.

"Since its inception in 2017, the French Tech Visa has helped over 1,200 companies recruit international talent," the website says. Business France and Mission French Tech offer support through the Welcome to La French Tech Desk, guiding applicants through the process.

What are the benefits of the French Tech Visa?

Valid for 4 years: The visa is issued for four years and can be renewed if your situation remains the same.

No work permit required: Unlike other visas, the French Tech Visa does not require a separate work permit.

Family inclusion: Your family can join you in France under the same conditions.

Flexibility: If your circumstances change, you can apply for a different type of residence permit.

Who can apply for the French Tech Visa?

1. Employees: If you're a skilled worker from outside the EU, EEA, or Switzerland (except Algerians) and have a job offer from a French start-up, you may qualify for this visa. The company must be recognised by the French Ministry of the Economy, Finance, and Industrial Sovereignty.

2. Founders: Entrepreneurs who want to set up their start-up in France can apply if they have an innovative project and sufficient financial resources. The project must be recognised by a public body.

3. Investors: Foreign investors who wish to invest in France can apply for this visa if they commit to creating or safeguarding jobs in France and make a minimum investment of €300,000 (approx Rs 2.7 crore)

What makes a start-up eligible?

To be eligible, a start-up must be registered in France and meet at least one of the following criteria:

1. Received public support for innovation in the last five years.

2. Partially or fully funded by an investment entity focusing on innovative businesses.

3. Supported by a structure dedicated to innovative companies in the last five years.

The French Tech Visa is a long-stay visa, valid for four years, with a fee of €99 (approx Rs 9,000) for the long-stay visa and up to €40 (Rs 3,630) for external service provider fees.

What are the required documents for a French Tech Visa?

When applying for a French Tech Visa, you'll need to prepare the following documents:

Visa application form: Complete the CERFA n°14571*05 form and sign it.



France visa receipt: Proof that you have started the application process.



Valid passport: Your passport must be issued within the last ten years and valid for at least three months beyond the visa expiry date.



Passport photos: Provide three recent photos that meet France's visa photo requirements.

For Employees:

Form 15614*04: This form includes key details of your employment agreement.



Employment contract: You need a contract with an innovative company in France, valid for at least three months, showing an annual salary of at least €42,406 or Rs 38.5 lakh (double the French minimum wage as of January 1, 2024).



Employer's certificate: Proof that the employer is recognised as an innovative company by the French Ministry of Economy.



Social security proof: A certificate for temporary employment abroad or a sworn statement that you've applied for French social security registration.



Job description letter: A letter outlining your job responsibilities and the purpose of your assignment.



Commercial register extract: If your employer is a company, include an extrait K-bis or an extrait K or craft license for individual employers.



Social security payments proof: Evidence of social security contributions and, if applicable, payments into the paid leave scheme.



Qualifications and experience: Proof of your qualifications and relevant experience.



Authorised representative letter: A letter appointing someone in France to handle administrative procedures on your behalf.

For Founders:

Incubator or accelerator confirmation: A letter confirming your selection by an incubator or accelerator linked to the French Tech Visa programme.



Project certification: An official letter from a governmental body certifying the innovative nature of your project.



Financial proof: Evidence of financial means equivalent to the French minimum wage, €21,203 (approx Rs 19.2 lakh) as of January 1, 2024.

For Investors:

Company position proof: Proof that you run a company or hold at least a 30% stake in it.



Investment strategy: A detailed plan outlining your investment approach.



Job creation commitment: A letter demonstrating your commitment to generating employment in France.



Investment proof: Evidence of a direct investment or commitment to invest at least €300,000 (approx Rs 2.7 crore) in French assets over four years.

How to apply for a French Tech Visa?

The application process includes several steps:

1. Complete the online application: Start by filling out the long-term application form on France-Visas. You need to create an account and follow the on-screen instructions.

2. Submit required documents: Upload your documents online and present them in person at your appointment.

3. Download the completed form: After completing the application, download, print, and sign the form to include in your application package.

4. Schedule an appointment: Book an appointment for the in-person submission of your application at your preferred location.

5. Attend the visa appointment: Provide biometric data, submit your application, and possibly attend an interview.

6. Pay visa application fees: The fee is 99 EUR, payable at your appointment.

7. Track your application: Monitor the progress of your application online.

After Arriving in France

1. Apply for a residence permit: Once in France, apply for the appropriate Talent Passport. The type of passport depends on your role (employee, founder, or investor).

2. Certificate of approval: After the Prefecture reviews and validates your application, you will receive a temporary residence permit.

3. Track your application: Keep checking your application status online and respond to any requests for additional information.

4. Go to the prefecture: Visit the Préfecture or Sous-Préfecture to get your permanent residence permit.

5. Pay the tax: Pay a 200 EUR tax to the French Immigration and Citizenship Office (OFII) and a 25 EUR stamp duty.

When can you apply for a residence card?

After five years of legal and uninterrupted residence in France, you can apply for a residence card. This card allows you to live in France and work in any profession, provided you meet the necessary qualifications. The card is initially valid for ten years and can be renewed.

What is the French Tech Ticket?

The French Tech Ticket is a government-backed initiative to attract international entrepreneurs to start their businesses in France. It offers a support package that includes funding for professional expenses, a residence permit for the entrepreneur and their family, and incubation in a partner incubator. The programme also provides mentoring, administrative assistance, and networking opportunities within the French tech ecosystem.

Beyond the Tech startup visa, France offers a streamlined visa process, including a five-year short-stay Schengen visa for postgraduates. The visa process can take about six days for a short-term visa and up to a month for a long-term visa.

Cost of living in France (per month):

Private room in shared apartment: 600-700 euros (Rs 53,988 - Rs 62,980)

Shared room: 450-550 euros (Rs 40,487 - Rs 49,484)

France offers globally recognised degrees in fields like engineering, fashion, hospitality, MBA, data analytics, marketing, and the arts. Accommodation options include student residences and affordable housing, with top universities like HEC Paris and Sciences Po University.

"In 2023, France issued 213,500 visas to Indians, making it the third most common destination for Indian visa applicants," says Saurabh Arora, CEO of University Living

In-demand jobs and salaries in France:

Engineering: €55,160

IT and Software: €42,799

Marketing & Sales: €45,000

Human Resource Management: €65,000

Healthcare: €47,500

Teacher: €36,173

Accounting and Finance: €45,000

Hospitality: €35,900

Nursing: €71,000