Home / Finance / Personal Finance / From fake arrests to KYC fraud: SBI flags top 10 scams targeting Indians

From fake arrests to KYC fraud: SBI flags top 10 scams targeting Indians

These scams range from fake TRAI calls, customs parcel scams, and impersonation of police officers to fraudulent investment schemes and KYC-related phishing.

scam, online fraud, fraud
The alert follows a growing trend of phishing and social engineering tactics where fraudsters impersonate government officials, law enforcement agencies, or financial institutions.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 12:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has issued a public advisory warning citizens about a surge in sophisticated cyber frauds targeting mobile phone users, job seekers, online investors, and everyday banking customers. The bank listed 10 common tricks used by scammers, urging people to remain alert and verify all suspicious communication.
 
The alert follows a growing trend of phishing and social engineering tactics where fraudsters impersonate government officials, law enforcement agencies, or financial institutions.
 
“Fraudsters are exploiting fear, urgency, and greed to manipulate victims. We urge all citizens to pause, verify, and not panic,” SBI said in the advisory titled ‘Be Aware and Be Scam-Safe’.
 
Top Scams on SBI’s Radar
TRAI Phone Scam:
Scammers impersonate TRAI officials, threatening to disconnect mobile services due to "illegal activity" or "KYC non-compliance". 
 Reality: Only telecom operators, not TRAI, can suspend mobile services.
 
Parcel Held at Customs:
Calls claiming parcels with illegal goods are stuck at customs and demanding fines. 
Action: Immediately disconnect and report the number.
 
Digital Arrest Hoax:
Fraudsters pose as police, threatening online interrogation or arrest. 
 Reality: Police do not conduct online arrests or interrogations.
 
Family Member Arrested:
Victims are told a relative has been arrested and must pay for their release. 
 Action: Verify directly with family members.
 
Get-Rich-Quick Trading:
Social media ads offering unrealistic stock market returns.
Reality: High-return promises are a red flag for scams.
 
Online Jobs for Big Money:
Fake recruiters promise large sums for simple tasks, followed by demands for “registration” deposits. 
Reality: Legitimate jobs don’t require upfront payments.
 
Lottery Winnings in Your Name:
Messages or emails claiming the recipient has won a lottery, asking for bank details. 
Action: Ignore or delete such communications.
 
Mistaken Money Transfer:
Scammers claim an accidental credit to your account and request a refund. 
 Action: Always verify with your bank before taking any action.
 
KYC Expiry Messages:
SMS or calls requesting KYC updates via suspicious links.
 Reality: Banks never ask for KYC via links or unsolicited calls.
 
Fake Tax Refunds:
Fraudsters impersonate tax officials, claiming to offer refunds in exchange for bank details.
Reality: Tax departments do not ask for such details and communicate officially.
 
Public Vigilance Is Key
SBI urged customers not to share confidential banking or identity details over phone, SMS, or email. “Even a single click or careless response can compromise your finances,” the bank warned.
 
With India's expanding digital footprint, the risks of cyber scams have also grown. Banks, telecom operators, and government bodies have been ramping up efforts to educate the public.
 
SBI’s message is clear: Stay alert, don’t trust unknown callers, and always verify before acting. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to cybercrime portals or their local police stations.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India set to become world's 4th largest office mkt, nearing 1 billion sq ft

Premium

Active vs passive funds: Choose passive for core, active for satellite

Reddit post on layoff during pregnancy: Know your rights and legal remedies

Facing issues with your home loan? Here's how NHB's GRIDS portal can help

India's MF Industry explodes 7X in 10 Years-What investors are buying now

Topics :sbi

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story