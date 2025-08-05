From fake arrests to KYC fraud: SBI flags top 10 scams targeting Indians

India’s largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has issued a public advisory warning citizens about a surge in sophisticated cyber frauds targeting mobile phone users, job seekers, online investors, and everyday banking customers. The bank listed 10 common tricks used by scammers, urging people to remain alert and verify all suspicious communication.

The alert follows a growing trend of phishing and social engineering tactics where fraudsters impersonate government officials, law enforcement agencies, or financial institutions.

“Fraudsters are exploiting fear, urgency, and greed to manipulate victims. We urge all citizens to pause, verify, and not panic,” SBI said in the advisory titled ‘Be Aware and Be Scam-Safe’.

Top Scams on SBI’s Radar TRAI Phone Scam: Scammers impersonate TRAI officials, threatening to disconnect mobile services due to "illegal activity" or "KYC non-compliance". Reality: Only telecom operators, not TRAI, can suspend mobile services. Parcel Held at Customs: Calls claiming parcels with illegal goods are stuck at customs and demanding fines. Action: Immediately disconnect and report the number. Digital Arrest Hoax: Fraudsters pose as police, threatening online interrogation or arrest. Reality: Police do not conduct online arrests or interrogations. Family Member Arrested: Victims are told a relative has been arrested and must pay for their release.

Action: Verify directly with family members. Get-Rich-Quick Trading: Social media ads offering unrealistic stock market returns. Reality: High-return promises are a red flag for scams. Online Jobs for Big Money: Fake recruiters promise large sums for simple tasks, followed by demands for “registration” deposits. Reality: Legitimate jobs don’t require upfront payments. Lottery Winnings in Your Name: Messages or emails claiming the recipient has won a lottery, asking for bank details. Action: Ignore or delete such communications. Mistaken Money Transfer: Scammers claim an accidental credit to your account and request a refund. Action: Always verify with your bank before taking any action.

KYC Expiry Messages: SMS or calls requesting KYC updates via suspicious links. Reality: Banks never ask for KYC via links or unsolicited calls. Fake Tax Refunds: Fraudsters impersonate tax officials, claiming to offer refunds in exchange for bank details. Reality: Tax departments do not ask for such details and communicate officially. Public Vigilance Is Key SBI urged customers not to share confidential banking or identity details over phone, SMS, or email. “Even a single click or careless response can compromise your finances,” the bank warned. With India's expanding digital footprint, the risks of cyber scams have also grown. Banks, telecom operators, and government bodies have been ramping up efforts to educate the public.