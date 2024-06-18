Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Future Generali India Life announces 12% hike in bonus to policyholders

Future Generali India Life announces 12% hike in bonus to policyholders

Company's highest-ever bonus shows its 'strong financial position'

money cash
Imaging: Ajay Mohanty
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 6:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited (FGILI) on Tuesday declared a bonus of Rs 59.80 crore for FY24, the highest it is paying out to more than 101,000 policyholders.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The bonus is a 12 per cent increase compared to the previous financial year. The company’s cash bonus increased 43 per cent to reach Rs 14.60 crore. The terminal bonus increased 49 per cent increase, totaling Rs 4.54 crore.
 
FGILI said that starting FY24 it will extend the practice of granting terminal bonuses to policyholders who exit from reduced paid-up status, in addition to those with premium paying or fully paid policies.
 
“The declaration of the highest-ever participating bonus serves as evidence of our strong financial position. Our commitment to facilitating the long-term life goals of our customers is evident in every aspect of our approach. Our investment strategies, which support our value-packed products, are specifically designed to help our customers achieve their life goals on an annual basis,” said Alok Rungta, managing director and chief executive officer of FGILI, in a press statement.
 
Bonuses are additional payments that policyholders receive on top of their entitled basic sum assured. Life insurers distribute a portion of their profits as bonuses. Investing in participating policies allows consumers to enhance their investments while easing risks associated with market-linked products. Cash bonus in a policy provides enhanced liquidity and enables consumers to accumulate wealth. 

Also Read

Future Generali India Insurance launches new product exclusively for women

Future Generali India Life Insurance appoints Alok Rungta as MD & CEO

Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum, marathon world-record holder, dies in a car crash

Future Generali life insurance aims to grow upto 18% CAGR by FY26: Rungta

Target Rs 6K cr gross written premium for FY25: Future Generali MD & CEO

EPFO discontinues Covid-19 advance facility: Check details of other options

Women can get upto 30% off on first year premiums for this term plan

Secure your future: How to build an emergency fund for financial stability

Shift from China? Unprecedented foreign flows entering India since 2 weeks

Want to study abroad? How Indians are hedging with multiple applications

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Bonus payouts

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story