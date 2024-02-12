Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum, marathon world-record holder, dies in a car crash

Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum, who was set to be a superstar of long-distance running, was killed along with his coach in a car crash in Kenya late Sunday.

Kiptum, 24, just had the world record he set at the Chicago Marathon last year validated by the international track organization World Athletics.

He was one of the most promising newcomers to road running in a long time, and in August, he was a strong candidate to win the gold medal in the marathon at the Paris Olympics.

Kiptum's Rwandan coach, Gervais Hakizimana, was also killed in the crash, which took place around 11 p.m. local time. Another Kenyan athlete, Milcah Chemos, confirmed their deaths to The Associated Press. She was at the hospital mortuary where the bodies were taken and had seen Kiptum's body, she said.

One of the first people to post a condolence message on X, the former Twitter platform, was Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the devastating loss of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana. On behalf of all World Athletics, we send our deepest condolences to their families, friends, teammates and the Kenyan nation."