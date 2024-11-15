Galaxy Health unveils a plan with no co-payment, ICU cover & bonus

Galaxy Health Insurance has launched a package of new plans for Rs 3 lakh to Rs 1 crore to help people’s “evolving medical needs”, it said.

The launch of ‘Galaxy Promise’ comes at a time when India's health care costs are witnessing an annual surge of 10-15 per cent, said the company.

Features and benefits

The insurance plans features include an unlimited restoration of sum insured, allowing policyholders to make multiple claims in the same policy year and for the same condition.

“We are committed to creating solutions that not only provide financial security in times of need but also encourage a culture of preventive health and wellness,” said G. Srinivasan, managing director and chief executive officer of Galaxy Health Insurance.

What does package offer

Full coverage for room rent and ICU charges

No co-payment requirement

Coverage for 68 consumable items plus admission, record, and insurance processing charges.

Women-centric benefits covering assisted reproduction treatment and in-utero fetal surgery.

Cumulative bonus up to 500 per cent of sum insured.

Insured can opt for any room type.

Customers can reduce the pre-existing diseases waiting period from 36 months to 24 or 12 months.

The package has a feature called the ‘Gala Fit’ that offers premium discounts of up to 20 per cent at renewal and rewards policyholders for “healthy activities”.

Flexible options

Policyholders can choose from Signature, Elite, and Premier plans, with additional optional covers available. Signature offers enhanced benefits including extended pre- and post-hospitalisation coverage of up to 90 and 180 days, respectively, and reduced waiting periods for specified diseases and pre-existing conditions.