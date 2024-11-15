Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / How a financial planner may help you invest for children's education

How a financial planner may help you invest for children's education

Saving and investing early allows families to spread out expenses over time and build a corpus

Education loan
Photo: Shutterstock
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 12:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As education costs rise, families are turning to professional financial planners for advice. Such professionals’ advice parents on how to build a corpus for their children’s education.
 
“The rising cost of private or semi-private education in India and for certain international destinations – from primary schools to universities – has become an immense financial challenge for families,” said Jaideep Kewalramani, COO and head of employability business at TeamLease Edtech.
 
“Over the past decade, average school fees have jumped by around 150 per cent, while some universities have reported tuition hikes of up to 200 per cent. These figures reflect both the increasing demand for quality education and the significant operational costs that institutions face,” he said.
 

More From This Section

Coldplay show: 33x surge in Mumbai hotel search, Ahmedabad rooms at Rs 50k

MATES scheme: New opportunity for Indians to work in Australia from Dec

Bitcoin rally: Book partial profits, full exit unnecessary unless needed

Premium

Equity-heavy portfolio will build corpus for child's education abroad

Maharashtra announces step for transparency in real estate brokerage fees

Importance of early planning
 
Early planning allows families to spread out the financial burden over time and build savings. By doing so, they can take advantage of compound interest and investment growth, which can significantly enhance their ability to cover future educational expenses.
 
How taking advice from financial planners may help:
 
Early assessment and goal setting
 
They help families calculate the corpus needed for education
 
Create customised savings plans based on risk appetite and time horizon
 
Investment strategy optimisation
 
Design diversified portfolios combining equity, debt, and other instruments
 
Recommend education-specific savings instruments.
 
Guide families on tax-efficient investment options.
 
Risk management
 
Suggest appropriate education insurance plans
 
Create contingency funds for unexpected expenses.
 
Plan for alternative funding sources if primary investments underperform
 
“An often overlooked yet highly effective approach to managing education expenses is the degree apprenticeship model. By combining education with on-the-job experience, degree apprenticeships allow students to earn while they learn, thereby reducing the immediate financial burden on families,” said Kewalramani.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Studying abroad; collecting vinyl records: Top personal finance stories

JKBOSE 10th Private, Bi-Annual 2024 results out, here's how to check

Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 out: Here's steps to check and download

Andhra Pradesh govt presents Rs 2.9 trn budget; see all major allocations

KTET 2024: Registration started today until Nov 20 at official website

Topics :educationplanning

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story