Air pollution driving up health costs? Choose comprehensive insurance now

Every winter, cities across northern India, particularly Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Haryana, grapple with alarmingly high levels of air pollution, creating widespread health concerns. But what options do Indians have to protect themselves financially against pollution-induced health issues?

“As India progresses towards becoming a global economic powerhouse, we must recognise the environmental challenges that accompany rapid urbanisation and industrial expansion,” said Amit Bhandari, chief technical officer at Magma HDI General Insurance. He pointed out that pollutants like PM2.5 have become an unavoidable part of city life, cutting life expectancy by up to 10 years in some of the most affected regions.

No pollution-specific policies available in India

Currently, health insurance in India does not feature policies exclusively focused on pollution-related health issues. However, some insurers have developed add-ons for pollution-specific needs. “Standard plans cover medical expenses for conditions like asthma and COPD, which can be worsened by pollution, though they do not focus specifically on pollution as a cause,” explained Suman Pal, chief claims officer at Onsurity.

He added that “some insurers are developing riders for pollution-specific needs, such as regular health check-ups for early detection of respiratory issues.”

While health insurance in India does not yet widely cover pollution-specific health issues, many standard plans do include treatment for respiratory and cardiovascular ailments that can be exacerbated by pollution. “Emergency hospitalisation and ICU care for severe respiratory issues exacerbated by pollution, like asthma or COPD attacks, are included,” Siddharth Singhal, head of health insurance at Policybazaar added.

In cases where pollution worsens pre-existing conditions, insurance plans can be particularly valuable. Rakesh Jain, CEO of Reliance General Insurance, said that for individuals with pre-existing heart conditions, “a critical illness policy can provide much-needed financial support by covering the medical costs associated with severe heart-related conditions.” Pollutants, he explained, can accelerate conditions like atherosclerosis, causing shortness of breath, fatigue, and other symptoms when pollution levels rise.

Health insurance plans

Comprehensive health insurance plans cover a range of pollution-related health risks, though specifics vary by insurer. “Health indemnity insurance policies usually offer broad coverage for any hospitalisation linked to medical conditions, except for listed exclusions like cosmetic treatments or unlawful activities,” explained Priya Deshmukh, head of health products at ICICI Lombard. Policies such as ICICI Lombard’s Elevate include coverage for hospitalisation, outpatient care, and day-care treatments, as well as post-hospitalisation follow-ups.

Take a look at some insurance plans and their premiums for a 30-year-old individual based in Delhi with a base cover of Rs 1 crore, provided by PolicyBazaar: Care Health Plan Name: Care Advantage Premium (inc. GST): Rs 13,159 Star Health Insurance premiums are based on factors such as age, health profile, and location. “Plans are customisable with riders to increase protection for pollution-related health risks,” said Amitabh Jain, chief operating officer at Star Health and Allied Insurance. He recommended that policyholders consult with agents to compare options and select the best-suited plan based on their needs and budgets.

Plan Name: Smart Health Pro

Premium (inc. GST): Rs 15,515

Manipal Cigna

Plan Name: Lifetime Health

Premium (inc. GST): Rs 13,297

Aditya Birla Health Insurance

Plan Name: Activ Fit Plus

Premium (inc. GST): Rs 17,058

Niva Bupa Health Insurance

Plan Name: Reassure 2.0 Platinum

Premium (inc. GST): Rs 24,605

HDFC Ergo

Plan Name: Optima Secure

Premium (inc. GST): Rs 25,781

What’s included—and what’s excluded—in these policies?

Pollution-related health insurance typically covers hospitalisation, ICU charges, diagnostic tests, medications, and consultations for respiratory and cardiovascular conditions resulting from exposure to pollution.

Key inclusions often cover:

Inpatient treatment – hospitalisation costs

Pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses – consultations and follow-ups

Day-care treatments – procedures that don’t require a full day of hospitalisation

OPD costs – outpatient care for non-hospitalised treatment

Domiciliary expenses – home-based hospitalisation if needed

Ambulance charges – emergency transport fees

AYUSH hospitalisation – coverage for treatments like Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy in recognised centres

However, certain limitations are in place. Amitabh Jain pointed out, “Pre-existing respiratory conditions may not be covered until a waiting period is met. Long-term oxygen therapy and preventive treatments may not be included unless additional riders are purchased.”

"Thoroughly review policy details to understand exclusions," he said.

Health risks from pollution and climate change

In response to India’s high pollution levels, insurers advise preventive health measures to help individuals manage exposure. Simple steps like staying hydrated, using face masks, and practising regular indoor exercises can aid in reducing pollution-related health impacts. “With pollution-related health risks rising, preventive measures are essential. Individuals can use masks and protective eyewear in high-traffic areas and invest in air purifiers to improve indoor air quality,” said Rakesh Jain.

Onsurity, a healthcare provider, has introduced wellness plans offering regular preventive health check-ups, digital wellness resources, and access to specialists for pollution-related conditions. “These measures are essential as India faces a projected 7-9% rise in respiratory ailments due to climate change over the next decade,” said Pal.

How insurers support long-term health in high-risk areas

A few insurance providers, such as Magma HDI, offer plans that extend coverage to alternative treatments through AYUSH methods, including Ayurveda and Naturopathy. “Comprehensive plans ensure policyholders have access to diverse treatments, making health insurance an essential tool for managing pollution’s long-term health effects,” said Bhandari. Magma HDI’s OneHealth plan, for example, provides coverage for respiratory disorders and critical illnesses. This allows policyholders to monitor and protect their health against pollution.

“By securing insurance early, policyholders gain financial protection and access to proactive healthcare, helping them manage their health in an increasingly challenging environment,” said Bhandari.