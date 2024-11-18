Germany raises visas by 10% for foreigners, adopts Canada's points system

Germany on Sunday announced plans to issue more than 10 per cent additional professional visas in 2024 to address a severe shortage of skilled workers, according to news agency AFP.

The new visa targets come after Germany’s recent adoption of a points-based immigration system modelled on Canada’s approach, which prioritises applicants with relevant skills, work experience, and language abilities. A government statement on Sunday confirmed that 200,000 professional visas will be issued in 2024, including a significant increase for Indian skilled workers. Germany aims to grant 90,000 visas annually to Indian professionals, a jump from the current cap of 20,000.

How does Germany’s points-based system work?

There are about 1.34 million jobs vacant in German. To address the rising labour crisis, affecting fields such as healthcare, IT, and engineering, the country recently launched ‘Chancenkarte’ or ‘Opportunity Card’ to attract needed talent.

Germany’s points-based system evaluates applicants based on several criteria, with points awarded for attributes that align with the country's workforce needs. Here’s a breakdown:

Age: Younger applicants score more points, as they are perceived to have a longer working potential in Germany.

Qualifications: Higher qualifications, including degrees and vocational training, contribute more points, with a focus on specialised skills.

Work experience: Prior experience in sectors facing a skills gap, such as technology and skilled trades, boosts applicants' scores.

Language skills: German proficiency, even at a basic level, adds points, while English knowledge may benefit applicants in specific fields.

Connections to Germany: Having lived, studied, or worked in Germany previously can provide additional points, as it suggests adaptability to the country’s systems and culture.

“We are working to attract the skilled workers and professionals that our economy has urgently needed for years,” stated Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

Rising employment but widening skill gaps

Germany’s labour crisis is most acute in healthcare, technology, and service sectors, exacerbated by an ageing population and an estimated annual shortfall of 400,000 workers. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that immigration reforms alone may not fully resolve the issue, pointing to the need for further action.

Despite the challenges, Germany’s employment has grown by 1.6 million over the past five years, with nearly 90 per cent of these positions filled by foreigners. “Without non-Germans, employment would have fallen in 2023,” observed Faeser, underscoring the contribution of immigrant workers.

The reforms are designed not only to ease entry for skilled professionals but also to benefit companies establishing operations in Germany. Christina Schön, Senior Manager of Tax & Legal Services at Germany Trade & Invest, explained, “It will be easier for companies to bring their employees with them and attract talent from outside the EU.”

Germany’s outreach to Indian professionals

During a recent visit to India, Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated Germany’s commitment to attracting skilled Indian professionals. “The message is that Germany is open for skilled workers,” Scholz said, adding that nearly 250,000 Indians are currently residing in Germany, with many filling high-demand roles in healthcare, nursing, and IT.

As of February 2024, around 137,000 Indians hold skilled positions in Germany—a remarkable increase from the 23,000 recorded in 2015, according to the Federal Labour Ministry.