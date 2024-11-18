Record 5.6 lakh Indians migrated to OECD nations in '22: UK, US top choice

A record 560,000 Indians migrated to OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries in 2022 — a jump of more than 30% compared to the previous year. This rise in migration represents nearly 8% of all migration flows to OECD nations in 2022, excluding humanitarian migrants, revealed the 2024 OECD migration report.

OECD nations are countries that belong to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), an international group that works together to promote better economic policies, improve living standards, and tackle global challenges. The organization includes 38 countries such as the United States, Canada, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Australia, many of which are highly developed economies. These countries collaborate on issues like trade, education, health, and the environment, sharing ideas and solutions to improve their societies. India maintained its lead as the top source of new migrants,with China following at 3.2 lakh. Indians made up 6.4% of all new immigrants to OECD countries, while China contributed 3.8 per cent.

The top three destinations for Indian migrants were the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada

The EU/EFTA countries have a more diverse composition of flows, with Chinese students accounting for 8% of the total in 2022, and Indians, Americans, Brazilians and Moroccans each accounting for between 4 and 7%. Top nationalities vary by host country. Among the main countries of origin are Moroccans and Algerians in France, Indians and Turks in Germany and Ukrainians and Belarusians in Poland.

112,000 Indians moved to UK in 2022, double of 2021

More From This Section

The United Kingdom experienced a dramatic spike in Indian migration in 2022, with the number of Indian arrivals nearly doubling from the previous year. A total of 112,000 Indians moved to the UK in 2022, almost double the number recorded in 2021. This surge is attributed to the growing demand for skilled labour in the UK, as well as immigration policies that have made it easier for workers to apply for visas.

In terms of migration patterns, the UK saw 47,000 Indian migrant workers entering the country on work visas, while 55,000 family members of these workers joined them as dependents. The trend reflects the rising importance of family reunification in migration, with many Indian professionals bringing their families along.

125,000 Indians moved to the US in 2022

The United States also experienced a strong influx of Indian migrants in 2022, with 125,000 Indians moving to the country, marking a 35% increase over 2021. The majority of these migrants came through employment-based immigration channels, including the H-1B visa program, which continues to be a popular route for skilled workers from India, particularly in the tech and healthcare sectors.

In the US, 43,000 Indian nationals gained lawful permanent residency through employment as the primary applicants, while another 51,000 were granted residency as dependents of principal applicants. This trend highlights the role of both skilled workers and their families in driving migration flows.

Canada sees decline

In contrast to the significant increases in the UK and US, Canada recorded a slight 8% decrease in the number of Indian migrants in 2022. Despite this, 118,000 Indians still chose to move to Canada, making it one of the top destinations for Indian workers seeking permanent residence.

In 2022, more than 190 000 Indian nationals acquired the nationality of an OECD country

In 2022, more than 1.9 lakh (190,000) Indians became citizens of OECD countries, a 40% increase from previous years, making India the top country for new citizens in these nations. This rise was mainly due to a threefold increase in the number of Indians gaining Canadian citizenship, which reached 60,000. "It will undoubtedly be surpassed in 2023 as a result of a further increase observed in Canada (to 79 000). Syria remained the second country of origin in 2022, with 134 000 new citizens (+28% compared to 2021), followed by Morocco as 121 000 nationals became citizens of an OECD country (+32%). Most of them became Spanish (55 000), Italian (31 000) and French (19 000)," noted the report.

Labour Migration Dominates Indian Flows

Across these countries, the majority of Indian migration continues to be driven by labour migration pathways, with workers arriving in OECD countries to fill vacancies in high-demand sectors such as information technology, healthcare, engineering, and finance.

Family migration also played a significant role, with many migrants bringing spouses, children, and other dependents.

Top countries of origin of new immigrants to the OECD, 2021-22

In Australia too, India, China and Nepal were the top three nationalities of newcomers in 2022. Among the top 15 countries of origin, India registered the strongest increase (18 000) and Viet Nam the largest decrease (200) in flows to Australia compared to the previous year.