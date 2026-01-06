Gold loans: Keep 20% valuation buffer, avoid maxing out loan limit

Lenders may ask borrowers to repay part of the loan or provide additional gold when a sharp or sustained fall in prices pushes LTV beyond permissible limits. “Our data show that such requests typically arise when gold prices fall by 15–20 per cent or more from the valuation date,” says Shetty.

For instance, a borrower who pledges gold worth about 10 lakh and takes a loan of about 7.5 lakh at 75 per cent LTV will see the ratio jump to nearly 94 per cent if gold prices fall 20 per cent and collateral value drops to about 8 lakh. To restore the ratio, the borrower may need to repay about 1.5 lakh or pledge additional gold of similar value.