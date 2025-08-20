Gold seen at $3,600 by year-end as safe-haven demand rises: Ventura

Gold prices are likely to remain elevated through the second half of 2025, driven by macroeconomic headwinds, geopolitical risks, and rising investment demand, according to a new outlook from Ventura Securities, a full-service stockbroking and investment platform.

The brokerage expects COMEX Gold to touch $3,600 an ounce by December 2025, after hitting a record $3,534.10 on August 7, surpassing the earlier peak of US$3,509.90 set in April this year.

A Proven Hedge Against Market Volatility

Over the last two decades, gold has delivered positive returns in 14 out of 20 calendar years, reinforcing its status as a store of value. Recent performance has been particularly robust, with gold delivering an average annual return of 23% over the last three years, more than double the 11% average return from the Nifty 50.

Recent performance underscores its resilience, with average annual returns of 23% over the last three years compared to 11% for the Nifty 50. This resilience has made gold an effective portfolio diversifier, offering negative correlation to equities — cushioning losses during sell-offs while still participating in upswings. Gold ETFs Witness Record Growth in India The appetite for gold investments in India has shifted dramatically toward digital channels such as Gold ETFs and Sovereign Gold Bonds. As of June 30, 2025, India's gold ETF holdings surged 42% year-on-year to 66.68 tonnes.

Assets under management (AUM) jumped 88% to ₹64,777 crore. The number of investor accounts grew 41% to 76.54 lakh. Drivers of this trend include Gen Z investors, fractional ownership models, social media influence, and fintech platforms making gold more accessible.

Assets under management (AUM) jumped 88% to ₹64,777 crore. The number of investor accounts grew 41% to 76.54 lakh. Drivers of this trend include Gen Z investors, fractional ownership models, social media influence, and fintech platforms making gold more accessible. Global Demand Dynamics Gold demand worldwide has remained firm: Global demand in Q2 2025 rose 3% year-on-year to 1,249 tonnes, led by ETF inflows and investment demand. Central bank purchases remain robust, with global reserves now at 36,345 tonnes. India’s central bank gold reserves have climbed to 880 tonnes. These strong fundamentals — combined with steady central bank buying and inflows into ETFs — reinforce Ventura’s bullish price forecast.

What It Means for Investors For retail investors, gold’s rally signals the importance of allocating a portion of the portfolio to the precious metal, particularly in times of heightened uncertainty. Diversification: Gold’s negative correlation with equities makes it a strong hedge against stock market volatility. Digital Gold Options: With rising ETF participation, investors can access gold in smaller ticket sizes without storage concerns. Portfolio Allocation: Financial planners typically recommend 5–15% of portfolio allocation to gold, depending on risk appetite. Timing the Market: While gold is at record highs, staggered investments through SIPs in gold ETFs or Sovereign Gold Bonds can reduce entry risk.