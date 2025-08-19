How a couple earning ₹1.5 lakh/month can build ₹1.24 cr in 10 Years

Most young couples today struggle with a financial dilemma: Should we enjoy life now or save aggressively for the future? The good news is — with the right balance, you don’t have to choose.

A financial plan shared by advisor Vijay Maheshwari on LinkedIn shows how a couple with a combined monthly income of ₹1.5 lakh can live comfortably while still building a ₹1.24 crore corpus in just 10 years.

The Couple’s Monthly Budget

Total Income: ₹1,50,000/month (combined)

Fixed Commitments:

₹3,500 – Health Insurance (₹50 lakh mediclaim)

₹3,500 – Term Insurance (₹1.5 crore cover)

₹60,000 – Rent + Utilities ₹30,000 – Home & Car EMIs Total Fixed Expenses: ₹97,000 Amount Left for Wealth Creation: ₹53,000/month Investment Plan: Where ₹53,000 Goes ₹15,000 → Short-Term Goals (Debt Mutual Funds) ₹15,000 → Medium-Term Goals (Hybrid Funds) ₹20,000 → Long-Term Wealth (Equity SIPs) ₹3,000 → Safety Reserve (Digital Gold) This simple allocation ensures all life goals are covered — from short-term needs to long-term wealth building. 10-Year Wealth Projection Debt Funds → ₹27 lakh Hybrid Funds → ₹33 lakh Equity SIPs → ₹58 lakh