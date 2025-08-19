How a couple earning ₹1.5 lakh/month can build ₹1.24 cr in 10 Years
Only 35% of income goes into wealth creation, leaving room for present enjoyment
For those just starting their journey in the finance industry, Vijay advises staying up-to-date on industry knowledge, prioritizing clients' interests, emphasizing proper asset allocation Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Most young couples today struggle with a financial dilemma: Should we enjoy life now or save aggressively for the future? The good news is — with the right balance, you don’t have to choose.
A financial plan shared by advisor Vijay Maheshwari on LinkedIn shows how a couple with a combined monthly income of ₹1.5 lakh can live comfortably while still building a ₹1.24 crore corpus in just 10 years.
The Couple’s Monthly Budget
Total Income: ₹1,50,000/month (combined)
Fixed Commitments:
₹3,500 – Health Insurance (₹50 lakh mediclaim)
₹3,500 – Term Insurance (₹1.5 crore cover)
₹60,000 – Rent + Utilities
₹30,000 – Home & Car EMIs
Total Fixed Expenses: ₹97,000
Amount Left for Wealth Creation: ₹53,000/month
Investment Plan: Where ₹53,000 Goes
₹15,000 → Short-Term Goals (Debt Mutual Funds)
₹15,000 → Medium-Term Goals (Hybrid Funds)
₹20,000 → Long-Term Wealth (Equity SIPs)
₹3,000 → Safety Reserve (Digital Gold)
This simple allocation ensures all life goals are covered — from short-term needs to long-term wealth building.
10-Year Wealth Projection
Debt Funds → ₹27 lakh
Hybrid Funds → ₹33 lakh
Equity SIPs → ₹58 lakh
Gold Reserve → ₹6 lakh
Total Projected Corpus: ₹1.24 crore
Graphic by Vijay Maheshwari, CWM®
Why This Works
Balanced approach → Covers immediate, medium, and long-term needs
Low stress → Insurance secures risks, so savings aren’t derailed by emergencies
Wealth with lifestyle → Only 35% of income goes into wealth creation, leaving room for enjoyment
By investing smartly through SIPs and diversifying across funds, building a crore-plus corpus in a decade is absolutely doable.
Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights Seamless Access Across All Devices