Home / Finance / Personal Finance / How a couple earning ₹1.5 lakh/month can build ₹1.24 cr in 10 Years

How a couple earning ₹1.5 lakh/month can build ₹1.24 cr in 10 Years

Only 35% of income goes into wealth creation, leaving room for present enjoyment

mutual fund, SIP
For those just starting their journey in the finance industry, Vijay advises staying up-to-date on industry knowledge, prioritizing clients' interests, emphasizing proper asset allocation
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Most young couples today struggle with a financial dilemma: Should we enjoy life now or save aggressively for the future? The good news is — with the right balance, you don’t have to choose.
 
A financial plan shared by advisor Vijay Maheshwari on LinkedIn shows how a couple with a combined monthly income of ₹1.5 lakh can live comfortably while still building a ₹1.24 crore corpus in just 10 years.
 
The Couple’s Monthly Budget
 
Total Income: ₹1,50,000/month (combined)
 
Fixed Commitments:
 
₹3,500 – Health Insurance (₹50 lakh mediclaim)

Also Read

Nuvama upbeat on AMCs, RTAs; backs HDFC AMC, Nippon Life, KFin; here's why

DIIs pip FIIs in Indian stocks ownership, like BFSI: Motilal Oswal

Premium

Treasury bills: Use SIP to smooth rate volatility, invest steadily

360 ONE Asset launches Multi Asset Allocation Fund: Who should invest?

Premium

Direct-plan SIPs gain AUM share despite a/c closures in first half of 2025

 
₹3,500 – Term Insurance (₹1.5 crore cover)
 
₹60,000 – Rent + Utilities
 
₹30,000 – Home & Car EMIs
 
Total Fixed Expenses: ₹97,000
 
 Amount Left for Wealth Creation: ₹53,000/month
 
Investment Plan: Where ₹53,000 Goes
 
₹15,000 → Short-Term Goals (Debt Mutual Funds)
 
₹15,000 → Medium-Term Goals (Hybrid Funds)
 
₹20,000 → Long-Term Wealth (Equity SIPs)
 
₹3,000 → Safety Reserve (Digital Gold)
 
This simple allocation ensures all life goals are covered — from short-term needs to long-term wealth building.
 
10-Year Wealth Projection
 
Debt Funds → ₹27 lakh
 
Hybrid Funds → ₹33 lakh
 
Equity SIPs → ₹58 lakh
 
Gold Reserve → ₹6 lakh
 
 Total Projected Corpus: ₹1.24 crore 
Graphic by Vijay Maheshwari, CWM®
 
Why This Works
 
Balanced approach → Covers immediate, medium, and long-term needs
 
Low stress → Insurance secures risks, so savings aren’t derailed by emergencies
 
Wealth with lifestyle → Only 35% of income goes into wealth creation, leaving room for enjoyment
 
By investing smartly through SIPs and diversifying across funds, building a crore-plus corpus in a decade is absolutely doable.
 
Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

From Real Estate to Pharma: Where Quant Small Cap Fund is placing new bets

FASTag annual pass crosses 500K users nationwide within four days of launch

Family discretionary trusts: A shield for wealth, debt, and divorce

Premium cost, add-ons: Things to know when taking parents' health insurance

Premium

REITs promise stable income, but investors must brace for volatility

Topics :SIP investment

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story