Amid gold-silver volatility, book partial profits in rallies to cut risks

“Another takeaway is that buying at record-high prices can create timing risk,” says Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com. The episode has also reinforced the case for viewing precious metals as long-term assets rather than quick speculative trades.

Ideal asset allocation

Conservative investors should maintain 5 per cent in gold for capital stability and to minimise downside. Investors with a moderate risk appetite may hold 5 per cent to 10 per cent in precious metals, using a balanced mix of gold and silver to provide a volatility buffer without sacrificing overall growth. “Aggressive investors may hold 10 per cent to 15 per cent in precious metals for higher potential returns, while accepting the probability of significant downside due to price fluctuations inherent in these asset classes,” says Kumar.