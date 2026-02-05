After repaying car loan, how to remove hypothecation in records online

Even after you have fully repaid your car loan, the lender remains the registered lien holder on the vehicle's registration certificate (RC) until you formally terminate “hypothecation”.

Removing the hypothecation tag — it links the car to the bank or finance company as collateral — can be done online in most states through the VAHAN portal, making the process quick and transparent.

Removing hypothecation

When a vehicle is bought on loan, the lender’s interest is recorded in the RC as hypothecation. Even after the last loan installment is paid, hypothecation is not removed automatically. This can create problems if you plan to:

Sell the car

Transfer ownership

Apply for re-registration in another state

Update RC details

Show a clear title of ownership Online hypothecation removal now available Vehicle owners can now apply for hypothecation termination online through the government’s VAHAN service portal. The system allows users to submit details, upload documents, and pay the fee digitally. However, the process is not fully paperless in every state. Some transport authorities still require a physical submission of signed forms to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and lender, even after online filing. Documents you will need Before starting the application, keep these documents ready:

No Objection Certificate from the lender

Form 35 (signed by lender and borrower)

Valid motor insurance certificate

Original RC Missing paperwork is the most common reason for delays or rejection. Step-by-step process on VAHAN portal The application can be filed through the VAHAN vehicle services website. The broad steps are: Log in to the VAHAN vehicle services portal

Choose “Vehicle Related Services” under online services

Enter registration number and chassis number

Verify using OTP sent to your registered mobile number

Select “Hypothecation Termination” service

Fill insurance and vehicle details

Upload required documents through the document upload section

Check fee details and make online payment After submission, you can track the status online. In some cases, you may be asked to visit the RTO for verification.