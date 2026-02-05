Revised return deadline extended to help belated filers, global earners

A taxpayer may file a revised return if they report income incorrectly, miss any income or an income head, fail to claim a deduction or exemption, claim deductions or exemptions incorrectly, compute tax incorrectly, give incorrect bank account details, or make other administrative errors. “They may also file it if they miss reporting foreign assets or income, or if the reported income does not match the annual information statement (AIS),” says Rupali Singhania, partner, Areete Consultants.