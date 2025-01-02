Guwahati emerges as fastest-growing spot for international travelers

Guwahati has claimed the top spot in India's fastest-growing destination for international travelers, according to a report by digital travel platform Agoda. The ‘New Horizons’ report also highlights Puri's ascent as the leading domestic tourism destination and identifies Langkawi, Malaysia as an increasingly popular choice among Indian travelers heading abroad.

The capital of Assam has made a remarkable leap in rankings, breaking into India's top 20 international visitor destinations after previously not featuring in the top 50. The city's surge in popularity can be attributed to its role as the gateway to Northeast India, offering visitors a compelling mix of natural beauty, cultural experiences, and modern amenities.

"It is exciting to see Guwahati, Puri, and Langkawi capturing the imagination of travelers. Guwahati especially, which is now in India’s top 20 rank for international visitors but wasn’t in the top 50 before. Guwahati's blend of nature and modernity, Puri's spiritual charm, and Langkawi's tropical allure are resonating with our customers,” said Krishna Rathi, Senior Country Director India at Agoda.

The broader Northeast region's tourism appeal has been bolstered by a series of high-profile cultural events and music festivals. The area has hosted internationally renowned artistes including Boney M, Akon, and Clean Bandit, with upcoming performances scheduled for Ed Sheeran in Shillong this February. These events, combined with traditional celebrations like the Hornbill Festival and Cherry Blossom Festival, have heightened the region's global visibility.

Also Read

On the domestic front, Puri has emerged as a rising star among Indian travelers. The coastal city in Odisha has gained popularity through its unique combination of spiritual heritage, centered around the iconic Jagannath Temple, and its scenic beachfront location, offering visitors both religious experience and leisure opportunities.

For outbound Indian travelers, Langkawi has become increasingly attractive, particularly following Malaysia's introduction of visa-free travel for Indian tourists. The Malaysian archipelago's appeal lies in its pristine beaches, diverse ecosystem, and range of recreational activities.

The report also reveals broader trends in Asian travel preferences, with Shanghai leading the list of emerging destinations, followed by Jeju, Paris, Nha Trang, and Fukuoka. These findings are based on Agoda's comparison of accommodation booking ranks between January-November 2024 and the same period in 2023.