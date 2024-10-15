Over 2,950 special trains announced for festive rush; check key details

Amid the ongoing festive period, the Northern Railway has rolled out a detailed action plan to accommodate the expected surge in passenger numbers. A total of 2,950 special trains are made operational between October 1 and November 30, 2024.

This represents a 172 per cent increase in the number of festival-special trains compared to the same period last year, aiming to ensure smoother and more comfortable journeys for travellers.

Special trains for key destinations

Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay told Financial Express that around 83 per cent of these special services will serve passengers heading to eastern states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Assam. Popular destinations such as Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Patna, Kolkata, Guwahati, Lucknow, and Howrah will be among the busiest routes. The majority of these services will depart from the National Capital Region, facilitating travel during the festive rush.

“These special trains will ensure passengers can reach their homes in time for the festivities,” said Upadhyay. “We have taken several steps to provide a safe and comfortable travel experience,” Upadhyay said.

Ensuring passenger safety and comfort



In anticipation of the increased crowds, Northern Railway has introduced several measures to enhance passenger safety and comfort. Stringent rules will be in place to prevent unauthorised access to reserved carriages, and restrictions on carrying inflammable materials have been tightened. Additionally, efforts to reduce smoking and littering on trains and at station premises have been intensified.



Upadhyay mentioned that 52 extra coaches will be added to various trains, enabling 2,740 additional trips and providing capacity for over 206,000 passengers during the festive period. In instances of heavy demand, unreserved special trains will be deployed in real-time to manage the rush.

Special provisions for passengers

To manage the expected surge in passenger numbers, extra ticket-checking staff and Railway Protection Force personnel will be stationed at critical points such as footbridges, entry and exit points, platforms, and booking offices. Special holding areas will be created at major stations to manage overcrowding.

Arrangements have also been made to ensure smooth and safe travel for senior citizens, women, and passengers with disabilities.

“The efficient management of ticket booking, availability of food, medical assistance, regular announcements, and additional security staff are all part of our plan to ensure a safe and stress-free journey for all passengers,” Upadhyay said.

Special trains to and from Mumbai (Western Railway zone)

Other than the Northern Railway zone, the Western Railway zone has also released a list of special trains for the upcoming festive season.

Train Name Train Number Departure Time Arrival Time (Destination) Departure Date(s) Destination LTT Mumbai-Banaras Weekly Special (4 trips) 1053 12:15 hrs 16:05 hrs (Next Day) Wednesday (30.10.2024 & 06.11.2024) Banaras LTT Mumbai-Banaras Weekly Special (4 trips) 1054 20:30 hrs 23:55 hrs (Next Day) Thursday (31.10.2024 & 07.11.2024) LTT Mumbai LTT-Danapur Bi-Weekly Special (8 trips) 1009 12:15 hrs 17:00 hrs (Next Day) Monday & Saturday (26.10.2024, 28.10.2024, 02.11.2024, and 04.11.2024) Danapur LTT-Danapur Bi-Weekly Special (8 trips) 1010 18:15 hrs 23:55 hrs (Next Day) Tuesday and Sunday (27.10.2024, 29.10.2024, 03.11.2024, and 05.11.2024) LTT Mumbai LTT-Samastipur Weekly Special (4 trips) 1043 12:15 hrs 21:15 hrs (Next Day) Thursday (31.10.2024 and 07.11.2024) Samastipur LTT-Samastipur Weekly Special (4 trips) 1044 23:20 hrs 07:40 hrs (3rd Day) Friday (01.11.2024 & 08.11.2024) LTT Mumbai LTT-Prayagraj Weekly Special (4 trips) 1045 12:15 hrs 11:20 hrs (Next Day) Tuesday (29.10.2024 & 05.11.2024) Prayagraj LTT-Prayagraj Weekly Special (4 trips) 1046 18:50 hrs 16:05 hrs (Next Day) Wednesday (30.10.2024 & 06.11.2024) LTT Mumbai LTT-Gorakhpur Bi-weekly Special (8 trips) 1123 12:15 hrs 18:55 hrs (Next Day) Friday and Sunday (25.10.2024, 27.10.2024, 01.11.2024, and 03.11.2024) Gorakhpur LTT-Gorakhpur Bi-weekly Special (8 trips) 1124 21:15 hrs 07:25 hrs (Third Day) Saturday and Monday (26.10.2024, 28.10.2024, 02.11.2024, and 04.11.2024) LTT Mumbai

Southern Railway’s special trains

The Southern Railway introduced two special trains to manage the surge in passenger numbers during the Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath festivals. These trains will continue to operate weekly, till November end.



Dr MGR Chennai Central - Santragachi Special Train: Train No 06089 will depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central at 1.30 pm on specific Wednesdays throughout October, and November. It will reach Santragachi at 8.50 pm, the following day. Train No 06090 will return from Santragachi at 11.40 pm on Thursdays and arrive back at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 9 am three days later.

Tambaram - Santragachi Special Train: Train No 06095 will leave Tambaram at 1 pm on Thursdays and reach Santragachi the next evening. Similarly, Train No 06096 will depart from Santragachi at 11.50 pm on Fridays and arrive in Tambaram at 9.45 am three days later.

Booking tickets for special trains



Tickets for the special trains can be booked online via the IRCTC app or by visiting the ticket counter. Travellers can also check train routes through the app. If using the Tatkal service, it is advisable to book early, as availability is limited.