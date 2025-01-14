Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / H-2B visas: Cap reached for additional visas for first half of FY 2025

H-2B visas: Cap reached for additional visas for first half of FY 2025

Indian nationals remain excluded from eligibility for the H-2B visa, as per the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) updated list of eligible countries

US Visa
US Visa
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 3:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced it has reached the cap for 20,716 additional H-2B returning worker visas for the first half of the 2025 financial year, with start dates on or before March 31, 2025. This falls under the H-2B supplemental cap temporary final rule for FY 2025.  
 
Indian nationals remain excluded from eligibility for the H-2B visa, as per the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) updated list of eligible countries.
 
What is the H-2B visa? 
 
It is different from H-1B visa for which Indians are eligible. While both are temporary work visas for the US, they cater to different types of employment and workers:
 
H-1B visa is for skilled workers in specialised fields such as technology, engineering, medicine, or education. Applicants require a bachelor's degree or higher, and the visa is used for jobs that demand advanced knowledge. It's capped annually, with a preference for high-demand roles.
 
H-2B visa is meant for temporary, non-agricultural workers in roles like hospitality, landscaping, or construction. It’s for positions where there’s a seasonal or peak-load demand, and employers must prove no qualified US workers are available. This visa also has an annual cap.

Also Read

Afghans arrive in Philippines to process visas for resettlement in US

US issues over 1 mn non-immigrant visas to Indians in 2024, eases renewals

US missions to India issue over one million non-immigrant visas again

Trend of rising US-Indo ties expected to continue under Trump: Mike Hankey

US takes immigration issue 'very seriously': State Dept amid visa delays

 
Simply put, H-1B is for highly skilled professionals, while H-2B is for temporary low-skill or seasonal jobs.  
 
For H-2B visa, employers must show:  
Insufficient US workers available for the job  
No adverse effects on the wages or conditions of US workers  
A temporary need for the worker’s services  
Compliance with wage regulations, ensuring pay at or above the highest of the prevailing, federal, state, or local minimum wage  
 
The process begins with employers filing Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker, which requires approval from both the US Department of Labour (DOL) and USCIS. After that, applicants can proceed with the DS-160 form or use the interview waiver process.
 
India excluded from the eligibility  
 
Indian nationals are not allowed to apply for the H-2B visa. The DHS continues to limit eligibility to nationals of countries like Andorra, Australia, Brazil, and Canada.  
 
But why?
 
According to USCIS, countries may be excluded due to issues such as:  
Visa fraud or abuse  
High visa denial or overstay rates  
Concerns over human trafficking  
Non-compliance with visa regulations  
 
“These issues, if present, can harm the US interests,” USCIS noted.  
 
Remaining visa allocations  
 
The USCIS is still accepting petitions for the 20,000 visas allocated for nationals of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, and Honduras, as well as petitions for workers exempt from the cap.  
 
As of January 7, 2025, USCIS had received petitions for 3,678 workers under the 20,000 visas set aside for these countries.  
 
Key updates to the H-2B programme  
 
The maximum period of stay under the H-2B classification remains three years, after which workers must depart the US for at least three months before reapplying. However, a new rule now offers a uniform 60-day grace period following the end of employment, allowing workers to seek new jobs or prepare to leave the US without violating their status.  
 
For FY 2025, Congress has allocated 66,000 H-2B visas, divided evenly between the first and second halves of the fiscal year. Additionally, the US plans to issue 64,716 supplemental visas:  
< 44,716 for returning workers  
< 20,000 for specific nationals exempt from the returning worker requirement  
 
New form requirements  
 
A revised Form I-129 will be required for all petitions starting January 17, 2025, to align with the rule’s effective date.  
 
Next steps for employers  
 
Employers whose petitions were not accepted under the returning worker cap can still file under the country-specific allocation or for exempt workers. Additional visas for the second half of FY 2025 will be issued in two phases:  
Early second half (April 1 – May 14): 19,000 visas for returning workers  
Late second half (May 15 – September 30): 5,000 visas for returning workers
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Groww MF launches first-ever ETF tracking Indian railways PSU Index

NPCI clarifies misconceptions about Jumped Deposit scam, no fraud reported

Nearly 19,000 flats priced Rs 2-5 cr sold in NCR in 2024, 84% sales growth

Redemptions from equity funds increase by 40% to Rs 4,645 billion in 2024

UK bars employers from shifting sponsorship costs to skilled workers

Topics :US Visas

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story