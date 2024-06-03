HDFC Bank debit, credit cards won't work for 2 short windows on June 4, 6th

All HDFC Bank Debit, Credit and Prepaid Card transactions will be unavailable for two short windows during an upgrade window.

HDFC Bank has planned a system upgrade for HDFC Bank debit, credit, and prepaid card services on these below dates.

June 4th, 2024 from 12:30 AM to 2:30 AM

June 6th, 2024 from 12:30 AM to 2:30 AM







This is likely due to a system upgrade that HDFC Bank is performing. It's important to note that DFC Bank is not affected by this outage.

The bank has encouraged its customers to plan card transactions before the scheduled upgrade to minimize inconvenience.