HDFC Bank debit, credit cards won't work for 2 short windows on June 4, 6th

This is likely due to a system upgrade that HDFC Bank is performing. It's important to note that DFC Bank is not affected by this outage.

HDFC Bank
Photo: Bloomberg
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
All HDFC Bank Debit, Credit and Prepaid Card transactions  will be unavailable for two short windows  during an upgrade window.

HDFC Bank has planned a system upgrade for HDFC Bank debit, credit, and prepaid card services on these below dates.

June 4th, 2024 from 12:30 AM to 2:30 AM
June 6th, 2024 from 12:30 AM to 2:30 AM
 
The bank has encouraged its customers to plan card transactions before the scheduled upgrade to minimize inconvenience.

"Your understanding and cooperation are invaluable as we strive to improve the reliability of our services. We are committed to restoring full service as soon as possible and ensuring you continue to enjoy a seamless banking experience," HDFC Bank said in an email to its users. 

All debit, credit, prepaid card services will be temporarily unavailable on HDFC Bank’s ATM, POS (Card Swipe Machine at Stores), Online(Payment Gateway portal) and Netsafe transactions during the above mentioned time periods. 

The HDFC Bank Rupay Cards will not work for online transactions even on other (non HDFC Bank) Payment Gateways.

Topics :HDFC Bank

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

