Axis Magnus to SBI Aurum: Top premium lifestyle cards for high earners

Even before applying for a credit card, you must know which type of card you want based on your lifestyle and spending behaviour. This allows you to align credit card perks with your spending pattern

BS Web Team New Delhi

6 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 08:57 AM IST
Most super-premium credit cards offer all-around benefits across multiple categories with a major focus on premium travel features like complimentary airport meet and greet service, membership to luxury hotels or unlimited airport lounge access. Generally, the reward rate on premium cards is also better than the regular cards and they may also provide better redemption options. 

"Premium credit cards usually come with more stringent eligibility norms and some may even be invite-only, hence the first step should be to check whether you would qualify for the card. While selecting a premium card, consumers must consider the rewards structure as well as the additional benefits and choose a card that aligns with their spending preferences and would provide them substantial value," said Rohit Chhibbar, Head of Credit Cards, Paisabazaar.

Here is a list of the best premium credit cards, as compiled by Pasabazaar.


HDFC Bank Infinia Credit Card (Invite-only card)

Annual fees: Rs. 12,500 

Benefits

Complimentary Club Marriott membership for first year and 12,500 bonus reward points on card activation
 5 Reward Points for every Rs. 150 spent
10x rewards on travel and shopping spends at Smartbuy
 Redeem reward points for 1:1 against flight and hotel bookings via Smartbuy, Apple products & Tanishq vouchers
and for air mile conversion
 Unlimited airport lounge access across the globe for
Primary and Add-on member
 Unlimited complimentary golf games at leading courses
across India and select courses across worldwide
Low forex markup fee of 2%
Renewal fee waiver on spending Rs. 10 Lakh in a year
Bonus 12,500 reward points on payment of card renewal
fee
Complimentary nights &; buffet at participating ITC hotels
Global Personal Concierge -24 X 7

SBI Aurum Credit Card  (Invite-only card)
Joining fees: Rs. 9,999

Joining benefit of 40,000 reward points worth Rs. 10,000
4 reward points on every Rs. 100 spent
Redeem reward points for 1 reward points= Rs. 0.25 against product catalog or for Club Vistara airmiles
Dining and lifestyle membership benefits from Amazon Prime, Discovery Plus, EazyDiner Prime, BB Star (6 months), Lenskart Gold, Club Marriott (1 year)
4 Complimentary movie tickets worth Rs. 1,000 every month
4 complimentary domestic airport lounge access per quarter
Unlimited international airport lounge access for primary cardholder along with 4 free guest visits
Access to 1 complimentary domestic airport spa per quarter
Rs. 1,500 Tata Cliq voucher on spending Rs 1 Lakh monthly
Rs. 5,000 LUXE voucher on annual spends of Rs 5 Lakh 
Rs. 10,000 Taj voucher on annual spends of Rs 10 Lakh
Annual fee waiver on spending Rs. 12 Lakh in a year
Low forex markup fee of 1.99%
 Flight cancellation benefits up to Rs 3,500 per ticket


HDFC Diners Club Black Metal Edition Credit Card

Joining fees: Rs 10,000

Complimentary annual memberships of Club Marriott, Amazon Prime, Swiggy One as activation benefit (subject to spending Rs 1.5 Lakh within 90 days of card issuance)
5 reward points for every Rs. 150 spent
Up to 10X reward points via SmartBuy
10,000 bonus reward points on spends of Rs 4 lakh every calendar quarter
2X reward points on weekend dining (capped at 1,000 reward points per day)
Redeem rewards for 1:1 at SmartBuy for hotel and flight bookings, and against Air mile conversion
1 reward point = Rs. 0.30 against cashback redemption and up to Rs. 0.50 against product catalog
Unlimited airport lounge access for primary and add-on card members
 6 complimentary golf games every quarter worldwide 
Low forex markup fee of 2%
Up to 25% savings on all restaurant bill payments via Swiggy Dineout
Annual fee reversal on spending Rs 8 lakh in a year

Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card

Joining fees: Rs. 12,500

Luxe gift card/ The Postcard Hotels/ Yatra voucher worth Rs. 12,500 on card activation (subject to making first transaction within 30 days from card issuance)
12 EDGE reward points on every Rs. 200 spent on cumulative monthly spends of up to Rs 1.5 Lakh
 35 EDGE reward points per Rs. 200 spent above cumulative monthly spends of Rs. 1.5 Lakh
 60 EDGE reward points per Rs. 200 spent on Travel EDGE portal up to cumulative monthly spends of Rs. 2 Lakh
 35 EDGE reward points per Rs. 200 spent on Travel EDGE portal above monthly spends of Rs. 2 Lakh
Transfer reward points to select airline/hotel loyalty programme in the ratio of 5:2 (5:4 for Burgundy customers)
 8 complimentary end-to-end airport concierge services
 Unlimited complimentary international lounge visits with Priority Pass and 8 additional guest visits per year
 Unlimited visits to select domestic airport lounges for both primary and add-on cardholders
 Buy one movie/event ticket on BookMyShow and get up to Rs 500 off on the second ticket (maximum of 5 tickets per month)
 Up to 40% discount at 4,000+ partner restaurants in India 
Low forex markup fee of 2%
 Medical and insurance concierge services
 Annual fee reversal on spending Rs 25 Lakh in a year

ICICI Bank Emerald Private Metal Credit Card

Joining fees: Rs. 12,499

Taj Epicure membership with 25% off on F&B, 20% off on Qmin App orders, hotel spa; salon usage and a one-time use voucher for 20% off on room/suites at select hotels, Taj Palaces Safaris (max. 5 nights) on card activation
Bonus 12,500 reward points on payment of joining and annual fee each year 
Complimentary EazyDiner membership every year with perks like 25% to 50% off on dining at top restaurants in India and Dubai, free desserts on special occasions and 2,000 EazyPoints as joining bonus
6 reward points on every Rs. 200 spent, including grocery, education, utilities, and insurance payments
 1 reward point = Rs. 1 
Complimentary EaseMyTrip Air travel vouchers worth Rs.3,000 each on spending Rs 4 Lakh and Rs 8 Lakh in a year
Priority Pass membership with unlimited access to 1,300+ international lounges in 148 countries and 600 cities worldwide
 Unlimited domestic lounge access at select Indian airports
 No Cancellation charges on Air Travel and Hotel Bookings with refund of up to Rs. 12,000 annually on maximum of 2 air travel or hotel booking cancellations
 Unlimited complimentary golf rounds/lessons every month
Buy 1 ticket and get up to Rs 750 off on the 2nd ticket on BookMyShow bookings twice a month.
 Low forex markup fee of 2%

Topics :Credit cards

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 08:57 AM IST

