Here's how to check EPF passbook balance online or via SMS, missed call

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), a social security organisation under the Government of India's Ministry of Labour and Employment, enables the account holders to know their account balances and also check the details of the last contribution.

This can be done using both online and offline methods.

Earlier, the employees were at the mercy of their employers to check their EPF balance and the statement was only generated once at the end of every year. However, things have changed and now one can check their EPF passbook using any of the following ways:

SMS

To check EPF balance via SMS, account holders can send an SMS from their registered mobile number to EPFO to fetch the latest details about their account.

To send an SMS, type, "EPFOHO UAN" and send to 7738299899.

The reply will be in the English language since it is set as the default language.

Missed call

To check your EPF balance via the missed call facility, account holders can give a missed call to 9966044425.

This is by far the easiest method and one can receive details of the last contribution along with the balance.

To use this facility, do ensure that the following requirements are met:

Universal account number (UAN) should be activated

Account holders' mobile number should be registered with the UAN

The UAN of the member should be seeded with important documents like Aadhar card, PAN, and bank account.

Here's how you can check your EPF balance via online mode:



UMANG app

UMANG is the centralised government application for various services. One can check one's balance and get EPF passbook by simply logging on to the app by using their UAN and OTP.

Here's how one can check EPF balance via the UMANG app:

Download the UMANG app via Playstore/Appstore

Get mobile number verified and register.

Click on the 'all services' option available at the bottom

Look for the EPFO option from the list and select

Click on view passbook to check EPF balance

Enter UAN and click on get OTP. Enter your OTP and login to check the details

EPFO website

To check your contribution via the official website, follow these steps: