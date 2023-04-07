Small Savings Scheme: Pay attention to return, taxation and lock-in

Returns of some schemes remain unchanged throughout the tenure, but can fluctuate in the case of others

The financial year ended on a happy note for fixed-income investors, with the government raising interest rates on small saving schemes (SSS) such as National Savings Certificate (NSC), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Senior Citizens Saving Scheme (SCSS) and post-office term deposits. The return offered by the Public Provident Fund (PPF), however, remained unchanged. Do the hikes make SSS attracti