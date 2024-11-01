Holidays in November 2024: Banks will be shut for 12 days across states

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the schedule for bank holidays in November 2024, revealing 12 days when banks across various states will remain closed. The list includes public observances, religious festivals, and weekends, with closures differing based on state-specific events and celebrations.

What holidays are covered?

The RBI has categorised bank holidays into three main types:

Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holiday: RTGS transfers are available 24/7 throughout the year, even on public and bank holidays, meaning customers can transfer funds instantly without visiting a branch.

Banks' closing of accounts holiday: This category ensures all banks are closed on Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and other designated holidays.

Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act: This applies solely to government departments, banks, insurance companies, and other financial institutions.

List of bank holidays in November 2024 by date and state

Below are the specific dates and states where banks will be closed in November:

November 1 (Friday): Banks will not operate in Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Manipur due to Deepavali, Kut, and Kannada Rajyotsava.

November 2 (Saturday): Observances of Diwali, Laxmi Puja, and Govardhan Pooja will result in bank closures in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, among other states. However, it’s the first Saturday, typically a working day.

November 3 (Sunday): Nationwide bank closure for Sunday across all states and Union Territories (UTs).

November 7 (Thursday): Banks will be shut in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand for Chhath Puja (Evening Arghya).

November 8 (Friday): Banks in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya will remain closed due to Chhath (Morning Arghya) and the Wangala Festival.

November 9 (Saturday): Second Saturday closure nationwide.

November 10 (Sunday): Nationwide closure for Sunday.

November 15 (Friday): Banks will remain closed in Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima.

November 17 (Sunday): Sunday closure nationwide.

November 18 (Monday): All banks in Karnataka will be closed for Kanakadasa Jayanti.

November 23 (Saturday): Banks in Meghalaya will close for Seng Kutsnem, and the fourth Saturday falls on this date.

November 24 (Sunday): Nationwide closure for Sunday.