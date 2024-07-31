Bank holidays in August 2024: Here's the national and state-wise list

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the bank holidays for August. In total, banks will be closed for 13 days this month. Typically, bank branches are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as all Sundays. Public holidays are another reason why you might find the bank doors shut. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp State-specific and national holidays in August 2024 For state-specific festivals, banks will only be closed in those particular states. However, during national holidays like Independence Day, banks will be shut across the entire country. Given the number of holidays this month, it's important to plan your bank visits in advance.

The RBI categorises holidays for banks into three types:

Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday: RTGS transfer is available round the clock 24*7 and 365 days every day of the year including weekends and public or bank holidays. The funds are transferred in real-time to the beneficiary account and you do not need to visit the bank branch to initiate an RTGS transfer

Banks' Closing of Accounts Holiday: As per the regulations, all banks will be closed on Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and national and regional holidays.

Holidays Under the Negotiable Instruments Act: Holiday declared under Negotiable Instruments Act applies only to government departments and banks, insurance and other financial undertakings.

Full list of holidays in August 2024

August 3 (Saturday): Banks closed in Agartala for Ker Puja

August 4 (Sunday): Banks closed nationwide

August 8 (Monday): Banks closed in Gangtok for Tendong Lho Rum Faat

August 10 (Saturday): Banks closed nationwide (second Saturday)

August 11 (Sunday): Banks closed nationwide

August 13 (Tuesday): Banks closed in Imphal for Patriot's Day

August 15 (Thursday): Banks closed nationwide for Independence Day

August 18 (Sunday): Banks closed nationwide

August 19 (Monday): Banks closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh for Raksha Bandhan

August 20 (Tuesday): Banks closed in Kochi for Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi

August 24 (Saturday): Banks closed nationwide (fourth Saturday)

August 25 (Sunday): Banks closed nationwide

August 26 (Monday): Banks closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar for Janmashtami or Krishna Jayanthi

Make sure to schedule any necessary banking activities around these dates to avoid inconvenience.