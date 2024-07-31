Bank holidays in August 2024: Here's the national and state-wise list

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

In total, banks will be closed for 13 days in August 2024

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Photo: Bloomberg
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 9:45 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the bank holidays for August. In total, banks will be closed for 13 days this month. Typically, bank branches are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as all Sundays. Public holidays are another reason why you might find the bank doors shut.
 

State-specific and national holidays in August 2024
 
For state-specific festivals, banks will only be closed in those particular states. However, during national holidays like Independence Day, banks will be shut across the entire country. Given the number of holidays this month, it's important to plan your bank visits in advance.
 

The RBI categorises holidays for banks into three types:
Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday: RTGS transfer is available round the clock 24*7 and 365 days every day of the year including weekends and public or bank holidays. The funds are transferred in real-time to the beneficiary account and you do not need to visit the bank branch to initiate an RTGS transfer
 
Banks' Closing of Accounts Holiday: As per the regulations, all banks will be closed on Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and national and regional holidays.
 
Holidays Under the Negotiable Instruments Act: Holiday declared under Negotiable Instruments Act applies only to government departments and banks, insurance and other financial undertakings.
 
Full list of holidays in August 2024
 
August 3 (Saturday): Banks closed in Agartala for Ker Puja
August 4 (Sunday): Banks closed nationwide
August 8 (Monday): Banks closed in Gangtok for Tendong Lho Rum Faat
August 10 (Saturday): Banks closed nationwide (second Saturday)
August 11 (Sunday): Banks closed nationwide
August 13 (Tuesday): Banks closed in Imphal for Patriot's Day
August 15 (Thursday): Banks closed nationwide for Independence Day
August 18 (Sunday): Banks closed nationwide
August 19 (Monday): Banks closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh for Raksha Bandhan
August 20 (Tuesday): Banks closed in Kochi for Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi
August 24 (Saturday): Banks closed nationwide (fourth Saturday)
August 25 (Sunday): Banks closed nationwide
August 26 (Monday): Banks closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar for Janmashtami or Krishna Jayanthi
 
Make sure to schedule any necessary banking activities around these dates to avoid inconvenience.

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

