Personalised, pricey and memorable: The cost of a 2024 Indian wedding

Marketing professional Rahul Wahi is taking two months off from work to plan his wedding in November in New Delhi. He and his fiancée Kanika, an interior designer, are “micro-managing” as they plan to invite 150 friends and relatives for the wedding that will have a qawwali night followed by cocktails.

The 2024 wedding season is shaping up to be one of the strongest, with a 20-25 per cent annual increase in bookings for services and venues, said Vikaas Gutgutia, founder and managing director of Ferns N Petals (FNP), which provides wedding services. Costs in 2024 are “undeniably higher than pre-pandemic levels, up by about 15-20 per cent on average.”

ALSO READ: The changing business: Indian weddings grow bigger and more lavish “Trends like personalised décor and experiential weddings inspired by pop culture are gaining traction. Couples are investing in unique experiences – be it curated décor or customised menus – while opting for smaller guest lists,” said Gutgutia. Couples want stylised food at their weddings, serving golgappas in platters or shot glasses and dal makhni as a fondue. According to industry estimates, premium catering can cost Rs 4,000-5,000 per plate and reach up to Rs 12,000. Asian cuisine is popular at weddings, expanding beyond Chinese to include Korean, Japanese and even Hong Kong street food. Mediterranean and Arabic cuisines are also seeing strong demand.

In bridal wear, the style is metallic hues like gold, silver and copper with shimmering details in lehengas, sarees, and gowns. Jewellery is an important aspect of bridal wear. “Uncut diamonds, polki, kundan are very much in demand. We find the old traditional Indian jewellery styles making a comeback such as mathapatti, kamarbandh, haath phool, nose-ring,” said Yashovardhan Zaveri, director of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri jewellers in Delhi. Planning and organising a wedding can be daunting, so outsourcing the work to a planner means getting a one-stop solution: From selecting a venue, choosing the decor to catering, logistics, and guest management.

There are two “types” of weddings, according to Shashank Gupta, a wedding planner and co-founder and director of Tailor-Made Experiences. “Type A look at weddings as a show of power and they'll go for big names, bigger setups, huge decorations, artists and best of cuisines. Type B wants to keep it intimate and personalise it as much as possible. They don't mind spending either,” he said. “The second kind wants personalisation, be it in sending wedding invites or welcoming guests." As an anecdote Gupta cited the wedding of a Farsi-speaking groom and South Indian bride. Banana leaves and pomegranates, a staple in Persian eating, were themes in décor and food at the wedding.

ALSO READ: Wedding industry holds potential to push economic growth: Tourism minister The couple adores a Raja Ravi Verma painting which has Goddess Lakshmi holding a lotus. “Their entire wedding had a lotus theme and we actually got Sabyasachi to get a saree and drape the bride like a goddess, so that is the level of personalisation,” said Gupta, referring to the fashion designer. Premium hospitality chains see opportunity in luxury weddings. Shangri-La Hotel and Resorts, which has two properties in India and more than 80 worldwide, recently launched Bandhan by Shangri-La, a wedding service for “opulent, meticulously curated experiences”.

“For Bandhan, first of all we have two beautiful properties in India” Shangrila Eros New Delhi (which is undergoing renovation) and the other one in Bengaluru. We are also pitching our properties at Bangkok, Bali, Sri Lanka and have an incredible demand even for the Muscat one. These properties offer different venues and opportunities to celebrate not just meaningful haldis and mehndis but lively sangeets and other ceremonies,” said Katerina Dixon, assistant vice-president for marketing (F&B) and corporate communications for MEIA region, Shangri-La Group. Wedding expenses in 2024 Weddings are becoming elaborate, personalised and more expensive compared to years before Covid-19. If your wedding budget is around Rs 1 crore, here is how expenses typically break down (Data from Ferns N Petals):

Venue (30 per cent of expenses): The cost of securing a venue often represents the largest portion of a wedding budget. This includes not just the rental fee, but also any additional costs such as wait staff, furniture, and decor. To manage these expenses, couples should book a venue well in advance to secure the best rates. Catering (20 per cent): Food and beverage expenses can quickly add up, especially with larger guest lists. Opting for a plated dinner versus a buffet or exploring moderately priced dining options can make a significant difference. Decor (10 per cent): Decor adds a personal touch to celebrations. This includes elements such as fresh floral arrangements, theme setting, furniture arrangements and lighting.