Bank holidays in September 2024: Check the full list before making a visit

Essential financial services will be functional through digital channels such as online platforms, ATMs, mobile banking apps, and bank websites

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
RBI, Reserve Bank of India(Photo: Reuters)
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:59 AM IST
If you are visiting a bank, a list of holidays will for sure save you from a lot of hassle. These holidays differ across states, but all banks universally close on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for September, 2024. Check the list before visiting bank: 
 

Bank holidays in September 2024 
 
September 4 (Wednesday): Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva; Banks are shut in Assam.
 

September 7 (Saturday): It is Ganesh Chaturthi. Banks will be shut in several states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. 
 
September 14 (Saturday): It is Karma Puja/First Onam. Banks in Kerala and Jharkhand will be closed. 
 
September 16 (Monday): It is Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) (Barawafat). Banks in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad, Manipur, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir will be closed.
 
September 17 (Tuesday): Indra Jatra is observed in Sikkim & Chhattisgarh. Banks will remain closed in these two states.
 
September 18 (Wednesday): Due to Pang-Lhabsol, banks will be shut in Sikkim.
 
September 20 (Friday): Banks are closed in Jammu and Srinagar due to Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.
 
September 21 (Saturday): Banks are shut in Kerala due to Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.
 
September 23 (Monday): It is the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh. Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed. 
 
September 28 (Saturday): Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday. 
 
Customers planning to visit banks on these days must plan their journey accordingly.

According to the RBI, there are three types of bank holidays in the country, i.e., Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

