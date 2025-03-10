Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Hong Kong fast-tracks foreign talent, adds 9 professions; Indians eligible

Hong Kong fast-tracks foreign talent, adds 9 professions; Indians eligible

Effective March 1, the list now includes 60 professions

Hong Kong, Hong Kong skyline
Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 2:24 PM IST
Hong Kong has expanded its Talent List to attract skilled foreign workers in industries facing local shortages. Effective March 1, the list now includes 60 professions, making it easier for qualified professionals to secure entry under various immigration schemes, according to Hong Kong's immigration department. Indians are among those eligible to apply, with no requirement to have a job offer before moving to the city.
 
Streamlined immigration for skilled professionals
 
Foreign professionals who meet the eligibility criteria can apply through the Quality Migrant Admission Scheme (QMAS), General Employment Policy (GEP), or the Admission Scheme for Mainland Talents and Professionals (ASMTP). Under the GEP and ASMTP, employers are no longer required to prove difficulties in hiring locally, reducing delays in recruitment, the immigration department explained in a video posted on its official portal.
 
Since QMAS was revised on November 1 last year, applicants qualifying under the Talent List receive priority treatment in the General Points Test. This scheme allows highly skilled individuals to settle in Hong Kong without securing employment beforehand and to bring their spouse along.
 
New professions added
 
Nine new professions have been introduced across financial services, innovation and technology, legal and dispute resolution, and aviation and shipping. These include:

Accountants
Financial professionals with Islamic market expertise
Commodities trading specialists
Systems architects
Patent professionals
Legal knowledge engineers
Ship surveyors
Green shipping professionals
Aircraft maintenance engineers
 
Application and fees
 
Applications for these schemes can be submitted through the Immigration Department’s online platform. Since February 26, a new fee structure will take effect, introducing an application fee and a two-tiered visa issuance fee to attract top talent and capital investment.
 
Since February 26, 2025, the fee is:
Application fee: HKD 600 (approximately Rs 6,736) (non-refundable), payable upon submission.
Visa issuance fee: Upon approval, the fee depends on the visa's duration:
For a stay of more than 180 days: HKD 1,300 (approximately Rs 14,595)
For a stay of 180 days or less: HKD 600
 
These fees apply to both principal applicants and their dependants
 
Prior to February 26, applicants under Hong Kong's QMAS were charged a flat visa issuance fee of HKD 230 (approximately Rs 2580) upon approval. There was no separate application fee.
 
Eligibility criteria
 
Applicants must meet the following requirements:
 
Age: At least 18 years old
Financial capability: Ability to support themselves and dependants without public assistance
Good character: No criminal or adverse immigration record
Language proficiency: Fluency in Mandarin, Cantonese, or English
Education: A first degree from a recognised university, though technical qualifications and work experience may also be considered
 
Assessment process
 
Applicants who meet these prerequisites can choose between two assessment routes:
 
General points test: Evaluates age, qualifications, work experience, language proficiency, and family background. A minimum score is required for consideration.
Achievement-based points test: Designed for individuals with outstanding talent, such as Olympic medallists or Nobel Prize winners.
 
Restrictions and dependants
 
The QMAS is not open to nationals of Afghanistan, Cuba, or North Korea. Successful applicants can bring their spouse or legally recognised partner and unmarried dependent children under 18, provided they can support them financially.
First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

