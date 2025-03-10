Hong Kong fast-tracks foreign talent, adds 9 professions; Indians eligible

Hong Kong has expanded its Talent List to attract skilled foreign workers in industries facing local shortages. Effective March 1, the list now includes 60 professions, making it easier for qualified professionals to secure entry under various immigration schemes, according to Hong Kong's immigration department. Indians are among those eligible to apply, with no requirement to have a job offer before moving to the city.

Streamlined immigration for skilled professionals

Foreign professionals who meet the eligibility criteria can apply through the Quality Migrant Admission Scheme (QMAS), General Employment Policy (GEP), or the Admission Scheme for Mainland Talents and Professionals (ASMTP). Under the GEP and ASMTP, employers are no longer required to prove difficulties in hiring locally, reducing delays in recruitment, the immigration department explained in a video posted on its official portal.

Since QMAS was revised on November 1 last year, applicants qualifying under the Talent List receive priority treatment in the General Points Test. This scheme allows highly skilled individuals to settle in Hong Kong without securing employment beforehand and to bring their spouse along.

New professions added

Nine new professions have been introduced across financial services, innovation and technology, legal and dispute resolution, and aviation and shipping. These include:

Accountants

Financial professionals with Islamic market expertise

Commodities trading specialists

Systems architects

Patent professionals

Legal knowledge engineers

Ship surveyors

Green shipping professionals

Aircraft maintenance engineers

Application and fees

Applications for these schemes can be submitted through the Immigration Department’s online platform. Since February 26, a new fee structure will take effect, introducing an application fee and a two-tiered visa issuance fee to attract top talent and capital investment.

Since February 26, 2025, the fee is:

Application fee: HKD 600 (approximately Rs 6,736) (non-refundable), payable upon submission.

Visa issuance fee: Upon approval, the fee depends on the visa's duration:

For a stay of more than 180 days: HKD 1,300 (approximately Rs 14,595)

For a stay of 180 days or less: HKD 600

These fees apply to both principal applicants and their dependants

Prior to February 26, applicants under Hong Kong's QMAS were charged a flat visa issuance fee of HKD 230 (approximately Rs 2580) upon approval. There was no separate application fee.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Age: At least 18 years old

Financial capability: Ability to support themselves and dependants without public assistance

Good character: No criminal or adverse immigration record

Language proficiency: Fluency in Mandarin, Cantonese, or English

Education: A first degree from a recognised university, though technical qualifications and work experience may also be considered

Assessment process

Applicants who meet these prerequisites can choose between two assessment routes:

General points test: Evaluates age, qualifications, work experience, language proficiency, and family background. A minimum score is required for consideration.

Achievement-based points test: Designed for individuals with outstanding talent, such as Olympic medallists or Nobel Prize winners.

Restrictions and dependants

The QMAS is not open to nationals of Afghanistan, Cuba, or North Korea. Successful applicants can bring their spouse or legally recognised partner and unmarried dependent children under 18, provided they can support them financially.