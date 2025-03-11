Home / Finance / Personal Finance / How a personal financial misstep can affect your investment?

How a personal financial misstep can affect your investment?

Define short-term and long-term financial objectives before taking a loan, keep a reserve to handle unforeseen expenses without relying solely on credit

investment
investment
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In today’s interconnected financial ecosystem, a poor decision can unsettle your present, and future plans.The ripple effects echo in your credit scores, and your future loan eligibility, showing how well connected and delicately balanced most household finances are.
  Understanding how personal financial misstep can affect you
 
Imagine an individual taking a high-interest personal loan to fund a lavish wedding or on purchase of consumer goods. If his or her income fails to grow as anticipated or an unforeseen expense arises, such as a medical emergency, they may struggle to repay the loan. This could lead to defaults, impacting creditworthiness and difficulty in getting a loan in future.
 
“While access to credit empowers salaried professionals to fulfill their aspirations, a single financial misstep, such as overspending or missing repayments, can trigger a chain reaction, impacting credit scores and future loan eligibility. Responsible borrowing and timely repayments ensure financial stability, preventing short-term celebrations from turning into long-term financial burdens,” said Kaushik Chatterjee, CEO, lendingplate (personal loan platform).

Also Read

Investment in information security likely to grow 16.4% in 2025: Gartner

EU investors eye fresh investments in Indian equities, says Macquarie

Premium

Statsguru: A shift from bank deposits to real estate and securities

Premium

AIF commitments top Rs 13 trillion as HNIs prefer diversification

Premium

Andhra Pradesh bags Rs 1,700 crore solar project lined up for Telangana

 
Impact of wrong financial investment
 
Risk of losses: Investing too heavily in high-risk assets like direct equities without proper diversification can lead to significant losses if the market declines. This can erode the value of your portfolio and impact your ability to meet financial goals.
 
Chain reaction: If you have invested in other high-risk assets, a downturn in one can trigger a broader decline across your portfolio.
 
Points to keep in mind while doing financial planning?
 
Set clear financial goals: Define short-term and long-term financial objectives before taking a loan.
 
Borrow wisely: Take loans only for essential needs and ensure affordability within your income.
  Create a budget: Plan monthly expenses to manage EMIs without straining finances.
 
Prioritise timely repayments: Avoid late payments to maintain a strong credit score and future loan eligibility.
 
Build an emergency fund: Keep a reserve to handle unforeseen expenses without relying solely on credit.
 
Understand loan terms: Read the fine print, including interest rates, repayment tenure, and hidden charges.
 
Monitor your financial health: Regularly review your financial commitments and adjust spending accordingly.How a personal financial misstep can affect your investment?
 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US green card holders, student visa holders can be deported: When and why

Akasa Air Holi Sale: Up to 15% off on domestic and international flights

Immigration Bill: Foreigners may face visa denial, Rs 10 lakh fine in India

Explained: Why H-1B is the most restrictive visa in US immigration

Delhi NCR realty market crosses Rs 1 lakh cr in sales value, pips Mumbai

Topics :InvestmentBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story